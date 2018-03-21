7 Podcast Promotion Tips That Will Attract New Listeners

Creating a successful podcast takes a lot of time and energy. Don’t let your hard work go to waste! Here are 7 podcast promotion tips to attract listeners.

Podcasts have become an integral part of everyday life in America. It comes as no surprise that, according to Concordia University Saint Paul, one-fourth of Americans listen to a podcast at least monthly.

So, getting to know podcast promotion techniques to grow your audience and ad revenue is essential. After all, this is a booming industry that, according to the same source, has experienced significant ad revenue growth. In fact, it was at $119 million in 2016 and increased to $220 million last year.

1. Find Your Genre

1. Find Your Genre

Each podcast needs to have its own genre. If you want to create some buzz around your work, you need to make sure that people know what your work is actually all about.

Find your voice and don’t be too generic. We know that to find what best works for you, you need to experiment. However, you need to determine what best matches your audience’s desires and your personality.

Some data about podcast promotion you might find useful include:

Podcasts are more popular among men.

Two-thirds of podcasts are listened to on a phone or tablet.

Podcasts are more popular among people over 25 years old.

2. Be Consistent With Social Media and Start Blogging

The bad thing about podcasts is that they are not indexed by the famed Google bots. So, no matter how great your script is and how much your words speak to your listeners, they are just not there for Google.

So, if you want to attract more people, you need to play with SEO. Do not just upload your podcast but also write a blog post on the subject that you are talking about. Just remember to target the right keywords.

Social media, of course, should not be neglected. Make sure you post regularly and keep your audience engaged. Hiding behind a microphone is not a solution. A great point which leads to another, even greater tip:

3. Create a Video Version of Your Podcast

Okay. We know this one might be hard since we are talking about a totally new field. However, you can always try and see how it goes. By creating a video based on your podcast, you will open a completely new measure of communication between you and your listeners.

Be original with your graphics and if everything just falls apart, just upload your audio on YouTube. At least, you will be listed in the second largest search engine in the world.

4. Giveaways as a Great Podcast Promotion Strategy

There is nothing better to make people happy than a set of freebies. Free stuff is always welcome and, to be completely honest, they can form a great relationship between you and your audience.

Find sponsors (you will be amazed by the number of companies who might want to sponsor you), brands that might want to give you some free stuff for exposure, or you can purchase items in your niche yourself which might work great for a giveaway.

Whatever the case might be, giveaways always work.

5. Cross-Promote and Partner With Successful Podcasters

Back in the day, when the music industry was not based on the online promotion and the different kinds of platforms we can listen to songs on like it is today, there was one main promotion strategy: Duets.

Literally, every single time a new artist released an album, there was a duet with another, well-known artist of the same label who did it to promote them.

This is how it works with podcast promotion too.

Find other podcasters on social media and ask for their participation in your own show. Most likely, they will ask for your participation in one of their episodes as well –a request you definitely must not turn down.

Don’t get discouraged if they are not interested right from the start. You need to attract some followers and audience before you suggest a fellow podcaster joining you.

6. Interact With Your Audience

There is something really great with podcasts. The power of sound. There is nothing more personal than the voice of a person –just think about the voice of the closest person in your life. How does it feel? Like you have them right next to you, right?

This is what you can do in order to interact with your audience. We mean REALLY interact. Ask them to call you when you are recording your next podcast and answer their questions live.

If this is not possible, you can always set up a voicemail and you can comment on their comments when you finally decide to do so.

People want to feel engaged and special. By giving them the option to intervene, you are basically turning them into your co-hosts. And who wouldn’t love that?

Also, an important tip would be to fully interact with their messages. Laugh when they say something funny, admit it when they make an interesting point, and be authentic.

7. Interviews Are Great Too

Interviews have been around since the beginning of time. As a matter of fact, all of Socrates’ texts come from interviews –the man has written zero manuscripts himself. Why not benefit from interviews yourself?

Find an authority in your area or even a celebrity you might know who may be interested in joining you. Ask them to promote their upcoming interview on their social platforms and you will most likely get new listeners who might fall in love with your show and become actual fans.

However, you want to make sure that the interview is going to be both informative and “alive” at the same time. Throw some jokes every now and then, make it sound like you are having a great time with your guest, and ask them questions that your audience would be interested in.

Make it fun!

A great example of personal stories, is the Americans podcast, a great podcast which features the exceptional things being done by Americans all across this great nation.

Creating a Podcast Promotion Plan that Works

We know how difficult running a one-man-show is. Being an online entrepreneur may seem challenging in the beginning, but, after a while, you will master both the art of podcast promotion and podcast producing.

