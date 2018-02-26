5 Ecommerce Marketing Tips You Need to Know

Looking to boost your business’s online sales? Then don’t miss this article. Click here to reveal 5 ecommerce marketing tips you need to know.



When it comes to marketing, it’s a dog-eat-dog world. You’re competing with other businesses that may or may not have a better ecommerce marketing plan than you.

To stand out, you need to focus and pick an outlet that works for you. Today, there are so many channels to take advantage of that it makes it harder to reach customers.

In a world filled with competition, it’s all about engaging your customers. We have a few tips on how you can perfect your marketing plan. This way, you can stand out from the crowd.

Ready to find out what they are? Here we go!

Limit Inventory

It can get overwhelming for a new visitor to see an overly stocked shop. Too many choices mean they won’t be coming to a decision anytime soon.

When you have a nicely curated collection of a few items, it increases your chances of getting a sale. It’s all about keeping a good turnover rate.

Add Live Chat

Why do people prefer live chat? Not only is it effective but they can have their questions answered right away.

When they have that information handed to them right away, they can continue on with their shopping. But when that question goes unanswered, they’re most likely to go to a competitor.

If you can’t have a staff around 24/7, try a chatbot. Chatbots are an artificial intelligence that can take care of customer service for you.

This is a great way to automate your customer service. They answer the most typically asked questions, almost like the ones you’d find in an FAQ section.

Address Abandoned Carts

To better perfect your ecommerce marketing plan, addressing those abandoned carts is essential. Whatever their reason is for leaving it, you can try to find out.

Instead of sending a survey as to why they did, send an email instead. The email will work as a reminder to let them know they left items in their cart.

In the email, you can state you noticed they left the items behind. If they want to complete their order, they can follow the link to do so.

Gain More Subscribers

It’s the one tactic that’s stressed over and over again. Getting more email subscribers is a surefire way to increase sales.

Unlike social media, it’s easier to personally connect with the person on the other side of the screen. They allowed you access to their inbox and are more likely to open the message.

To gain more subscribers, offer something enticing. Or, place it where it’ll easily be found.

Take Bretellen-kopen.be, for example. They placed their subscriber’s box in the footer so it appears on every page.

Offer Free Shipping

Sometimes people are wary when it comes to buying from new places. To make their decision an easier one, offer free shipping.

Most of the time, customers have a hard time shelling out a lot of money for shipping. It prevents them from buying another t-shirt or keychain because of the added cost.

You can run this as a continuous or one-time promotion.

Get More Ecommerce Marketing Tips

When it comes to marketing, it can be confusing on which path to take. As long as you keep the consumers in mind, you’ll be on your path to success.

