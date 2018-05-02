5 Tips For a Successful Financial Planning Firm

Are you looking for helpful business advice to help your financial planning firm be successful? Follow these essential tips to improve your business.



Despite the industry having about 76,000 certified financial planners, there’s still a high demand for these positions. That means there’s an opportunity for your financial planning firm to succeed. You just need to know how to do things right.

Many people think financial plans are only for the one percent. Yet, that couldn’t be further from the truth. A comprehensive plan can help you meet many of your financial goals.

These financial plans allow you to realign your spending and remove money mistakes. They show you how to maximize your earnings as well as identify financial risks you didn’t know about. Last, they help you track your progress as you build your wealth.

By running a great financial planning firm, you’ll ensure a better future for many people. Keep reading to learn how to make your firm a success.

How to Run a Successful Financial Planning Firm

About half of all new businesses fail within the first five years. As such, you need to take the right steps to ensure your financial planning firm doesn’t join that list.

Here are five things you can do to make your firm succeed:

1. Ensure Integrity

Aside from competency, integrity is part of building brand trust among your clients.

Whether it’s fair or not, financial firms need to appear to have the highest integrity. While that’s an expectation for every business, people may be warrier when money is involved.

Thus, you have to ensure none of your employees cut corners or do half-baked work. Plus, any advice given to clients should not seem to skirt the law.

2. Manage Your Money

It would be ironic if a financial planner didn’t know how to manage their money. How then could they advice other people?

Poor money management affects your cash flow. In turn, this limits the quality of the services you offer. You’ll be too broke to afford it. As a result, your bad services will push customers into the arms of your competitors.

Moreover, your company won’t survive if you get an emergency. You must have the cash for operations and emergencies at all times.

3. Be Clear About Your Target Clients

The temptation to serve everyone affects many new companies. Yet, it’s better if you have a target client. For example, Tommy Mai financials retirement income strategies focus on retirees.

Being clear on your target clients allows you to specialize. You’ll learn everything about the people in this special niche. This enables you to solve their financial problems.

4. Research and Stay Updated on Regulations

There’s no way to escape the regulatory groups. Thus, everyone at your firm must have the licenses and training to be a financial adviser. Your company must comply with the local, state, and federal regulations.

Some of these regulations include employment, privacy, and environmental regulations.

5. Improve Your Marketing

Poor marketing keeps you in the shadow of your competitors. It denies customers the opportunity to experience your great services. As such, you must improve your marketing skills.

Make use of social media, advertisements, and word-of-mouth. Provide great financial advice and ask for testimonials and referrals. Offer discounts and giveaways to attract new customers.

Get More Small Business Advice

The tips above will make your financial planning firm a success. Yet, don’t forget to conduct a resource and risk management analysis. It will help you spot the risks to your business and create solutions in advance.

