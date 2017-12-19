How To Design An E-Commerce Landing Page That Converts

Looking for ways to boost your sales? Want to turn website visitors into customers? In this case, you need a stunning landing page.

Having great products on your site is not enough to generate sales. Statistics show that about 54 percent of customers abandon their shopping carts. Surprisingly, over 96 percent are not even planning to buy.

This is where e-commerce landing page design comes in. Think of it as an opportunity to highlight your products and entice customers into buying.

From text to images to calls-to-action, everything matters. This page should grab people’s attention and keep them on your site. If they like what they see, they will buy from you.

Not sure where to start? Here are some handy tips on how to design an e-commerce landing page that converts:

Use Quality Photos

It takes just 50 milliseconds for customers to form a first impression. A boring landing page will turn them away in the blink of an eye.

Use quality photos to make your products stand out. People remember up to 80 percent of what they see and just 20 percent of the things they hear. Thus, it makes sense it to add awesome visuals to your site.

Show your products from different angles. Refrain from using generic images. Take close-up shots to guide the audience’s focus.

Craft Catchy Headlines

A great headline will add value to your product and keep customers engaged. Think about famous brands, such as Nike and Adidas. They use catchy headlines that inspire readers and leave them craving for more.

Always use plain language, regardless of what you sell. Keep your headlines short and relevant.

Most Internet users only read the first and last three words of a headline. If you use too many words, you’ll lose their attention.

Deliver a Seamless Shopping Experience

A cluttered e-commerce landing page will confuse buyers. Moreover, it can affect your SEO efforts.

Keep your product page clean and well-structured. Make sure the Buy Now or Add to Cart button is visible.

Check out Source 4 Industries for inspiration. They use big, bold buttons and provide a hassle-free shopping experience.

Once someone clicks Buy Now, he should be able to place the order within seconds. If your landing page has pop-ups or extra screens, it will drive customers away.

Include Customer Reviews

About 70 percent of customers read product reviews before buying. To increase your chances of success, add reviews and testimonials on landing pages.

This will strengthen your brand and boost conversion rates. It’s also a good way to build trust and show that your products live up to the claims.

Write Creative Copy

When people land on your site, they’re eager to find out more about what you offer. Add compelling copy to your products. Address any concerns that your customers may have.

Get creative and write catchy product descriptions. Use icons to summarize the information. Add bullet points and keep your sentences short.

Don’t overwhelm your customers with unnecessary information. If you have a lot to say about a product, write a blog post and link to it from the landing page.

What’s the Secret to a Successful E-Commerce Landing Page?

Creating high-converting landing pages is both art and science. However, there’s no size-fits-all formula for success.

The best thing you can do is to experiment. Try different headlines, product descriptions, and images. Use A/B testing to track the results.

Have you ever crafted a product landing page? What was your experience like? Share your story below!