Catchy Names for Business: 10 Tips for Naming Your Startup

Launching a new business? That’s great but what will you call it?

Giving your business the right name seems innocuous, but it’s harder than you think it is. The right name can dictate your success or failure.

Beyond the risk of being among the worst business names of history, you’re risking possible legal problems and marketing issues. Using a name that evokes power, values, and core dedication to your niche can rake you all the monies.

How can you make catchy names for business? How do you name your business with branding in mind?

In this guide, we’ll give you 10 of the best tips in naming a business. We’ll talk about some of the do’s and don’ts.

Ready to dive in? Here’s what you need to know.

1. Pick Easy To Spell Names

The first thing you need to remember when naming a business is to keep it as simple as you can. Avoid trying to do weird spellings or hard to spell names. People are easy to confuse, so having a name that is hard to spell can mean disaster for the company.

Keeping choosing a business name that is as simple as possible is in itself value proposition. Go back to basics. Stay away from weird names like Flickr, Tumblr, and, funny enough, Krusty Krab.

2. Go Back To Your Roots

If you’re having a hard time trying how to pick a business name, here’s an easy tip. The most effective way to name your company is for you to go back to your roots. Try to see the foundations that put your business here today.

What do you stand for? What do you want to accomplish? What are your long term goals?

Talk to others and discuss with the stakeholders of the business. Leave the ideas in the air and let them cool down. Revisit the ideas and check if the names are not yet under registration.

3. Don’t Be Too Specific

One of the common styles of naming we see around is people calling their companies by trade. Business names like ABC Plumbing and DIY Hardware tend to be easy and common. Even then, they limit the possibilities of growing out of the first name you take.

When you’re looking for ways on how to name your business, making it too narrow or specific can give you headaches in the long run. You don’t want to have a name that ties you with a specific product line or service. You won’t even want to tie it to a city unless you intend to stay there for a long time.

While there’s a lot of these pros and cons, choosing an expansion ready brand name is better.

4. Read It Loud, Get the Sound

Here’s a pro-tip if you want to have a memorable brand when naming a business. Read the name out loud and make sure it “rolls off the tongue.”

This sounds vague, but names that sound fantastic when you say them tend to be more memorable. Names like Gold’s Gym, Coca-Cola, and Krispy Kreme have specific mouthfeel to them. There’s a level of not only alliteration but the rhythm that makes them memorable.

Even then, make sure you still follow the other rules. Prevent any tongue twisters, considering you still have them to be easy to mention.

5. Have A Purpose

Here’s more of something to not do. Make sure that naming your business does not involve a random mish-mash of words. Choosing a business name should have a purpose, using words that convey the value of your company.

There are 5 ways of choosing a business name. They are:

Descriptive business names

Acronymed business names

Actual word names

Made Up business names

Founder named businesses

Some people will smash words together at random, hoping to get descriptive or made up names that stick. While this is ok most of the time, you want to have goals.

Facebook comes from “Face” and “Book”, conveying the service as a “book of faces” you know. HubSpot comes from “Hub” and “Spot”, conveying the business as a “hub” for its customers and a “spot” to stay.

6. Stay Away From Weird Naming Conventions

One of the naming conventions that emerged in the past few years is the Net 2.0 style convention. Names like Bit.ly, Agar.io and the like tend to use their domain extensions with their brand. Unless you have a very simple brand name, don’t do this.

The one that comes to mind is the defunct bookmarking site deli.cio.us. If it’s not too obvious, creating a company name like this can annoy people. It also prevents the natural naming rhythm in your mind and can be a bit dyslexic.

7. Don’t Generalize Too Much

While we advocate simple names when learning how to pick a business name, don’t be too general. You want your name to be easy to remember. You don’t want one that gets lost in the sea of brand names because it’s too common.

Strike a balance between descriptiveness and memorability. With the level of SEO and online advertising that you need, naming a business should show you are unique. It’s near impossible to carve out a niche without a proper business name.

8. Dash In Some Humor

Sometimes, how to name your business means using a name that can convey humor. These kinds of names tend to evoke emotion and can be meaningful on their own.

Let’s use a popular example: Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. The Boring Company elicits a type of dry humor that only SpaceX’s CEO will have the nuts to pull off.

The business name is funny, as it’s called a “boring company.” Even then, what’s its purpose? Boring holes underground.

It’s funny, it works and it has a purpose. While joke names can be good, be careful. Use and descriptiveness should not be below humor in the list of priorities.

9. Convey Sound And Shape

One easy way in choosing a business name is to try to convey the shape of the word. This works the same as tip #4 but in a different sense.

Depending on your products, you would want a brand name in similar “sound shape” as what you offer. One famous example is Kodak, using two hard consonant sounds at both ends. This is a strong word “shape”, which visualizes the shape of a rectangular camera.

If you can make a business name that communicates what you offer through how the name sounds, you’re golden.

10. You Should Be Happy With It

At the end of the day, you want to be happy with the name that you pick. You’re the business owner, and you’ll live with the name for a long time.

Creating a company name should be something that resonates with you and your customers. Enjoy it. Take your time.

Making Catchy Names For Business Isn’t Easy

When it comes to catchy names for business, there are a few things you need to remember. You want to have a name that’s not only memorable but purposeful as well. It needs to convey meaning and your value as a business.

