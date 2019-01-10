5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Be Using Data Science for Business Growth

If digital technology powers a large portion of your business, there’s a good chance you’re sitting on a lot of valuable data. But, if you don’t know how to analyze this data, then it’s worth almost nothing.

Fortunately, with the help of data science, generating insights from your data is pretty easy.

This post will explore 5 reasons that highlight the benefits of using data science for business. Read until the end, and you’ll know how you can use data science to generate reliable business decisions.

Let’s begin!

1. Reduce Cyber Risk

If you have a complex IT system, it can be hard to identify situations where someone might be trying to hack your infrastructure.

But, with the help of a data scientist, you’ll be able to build predictive models that allow you to spot patterns of behavior associated with a hack.

For example, a data scientist may be able to build a predictive model that identifies unusual login activity. Using this model, you can automatically block specific IP addresses that show signs of malicious behavior.

2. Develop Better Products

You can use data science to analyze the sentiment in regards to new product offerings.

One option is to build a tool that’ll analyze all social media commentary associated with a new product. You can then review the sentiment of this commentary and get a feel for whether people like your new product or if something needs to change.

3. Improve Customer Experience

Using data science, you can analyze inbound customer inquiries and use the results to improve the customer experience.

For instance, upon analyzing your customer service data, you may find that people have issues with a particular aspect of your product. You can then use this data to build a chatbot that’ll walk people through this common sticking point.

4. Improve Logistics

If your business has a complicated supply chain, you can use data science to prevent problems before they happen.

One option is to use data science to predict when individual delivery trucks might break down. You can then build a system that’ll highlight which vehicles need to be repaired. This’ll help reduce any downtime and thus help you stick to deadlines.

5. Improve Marketing

Using data science, you can analyze which marketing channels produce the best return on investment (ROI). You can also work out which demographic resonates the most with your marketing messages.

Also, companies like District Data Labs can help you build predictive models that’ll spot the early signs of a successful campaign.

You can then use these models to help you decide where you should put more of your marketing dollars, thus improving your marketing ROI.

Do You Understand How to Use Data Science for Business?

This post should help you understand some of the key benefits associated with using data science for business.

Remember the quality of your data will limit your ability to make use of data science techniques. Thus, if data science is something that interests you, consider reviewing the way your business collects data.

That said, provided you’re working with ‘clean’ data sets, it shouldn’t be hard for your business to benefit from the strategies covered in this post.

