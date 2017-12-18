5 Effective Real Estate Marketing Ideas

There’s never been a better time to be a real estate agent. A successful agent has near-guaranteed job security, and prospective agents have a lot to look forward to.

Of course, if you’re looking to succeed, you’ll need to focus on marketing your efforts. After all, there are thousands of people out there looking for agents like you!

Ready to find out how you can maximize your profits and get more clients than ever? Here are five great real estate marketing ideas to help get you started.

1. Pay Close Attention to Phrasing

In today’s fast-paced world, we tend to use words pretty flippantly. But every word (and word choice, for that matter) has a bigger meaning. That’s why you’ll need to start thinking about how you phrase your real estate marketing.

Start by using quick, decisive language. Which sounds better to you: “sell it fast” or “sell it”? The former suggests immediate action, while the latter seems like there’s no telling when your house will sell.

Customers are going to pick up on this, even if they don’t realize it. So make sure you’re encouraging action. The more authoritative your language, the better.

2. Learn From Successes

Perhaps you have a fair bit of experience with real estate marketing. Perhaps your efforts have paid off in the past.

But then there are real estate agents with multi-billion dollar brands who take success to a whole other level. Don’t feel discouraged by their success, but learn from it.

What is it about these agents that makes them so successful? Marketing isn’t only about action, after all, it’s about studying and learning from the past.

3. Learn From Mistakes, Too

On the other hand, not every marketing idea is going to land well. Maybe it even cost an agent his or her license.

Just like you learned from the biggest successes, it’s important to identify mistakes, especially in your own marketing. In fact, failure can be more important than success.

It’s one thing to slump your shoulders and feel sad that customers aren’t visiting your site. But it’s another to delve into the nitty-gritty details of why they don’t care. It may hurt, but trust us, it’s worth it in the end.

4. Go Where Your Clients Are

Bringing clients to your site or office can be tricky. But if you’re solely focused on generating traffic, you’re missing the point of marketing.

You need to go where your clients are.

Your website is your home base for your marketing. But you’ll also need to spread out and get the word out on the rest of the net via social media and other platforms. It’ll save you tons of time, and possibly a lot of money on pointless marketing.

5. Real Estate Marketing Needs to Offer The Client Something

We currently live in what social scientists call an attention economy. That means that, in essence, people’s time is every bit as valuable as their money.

Accordingly, agents need to learn to entice clients.

Be it through a great blog, a giveaway, or fantastic videos, people need to come away from your marketing with more than they had before.

Final Thoughts On Real Estate Marketing

Don’t feel bad if you’re having trouble with your marketing. Coming up with the perfect strategy isn’t going to happen overnight, but stick with it.

Don't feel bad if you're having trouble with your marketing. Coming up with the perfect strategy isn't going to happen overnight, but stick with it.