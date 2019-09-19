How to Make Employees Happy: 5 Ways to Promote a Better Work Environment

No matter your business, it’s an extremely competitive place in today’s modern world. With so much opportunity at our fingertips, employers have no other choice but to prioritize employee happiness.

In addition, a lower employee turnover rate makes for a better bottom line and a solid business reputation.

If you’re a business owner, here’s how to make employees happy and guarantee their loyalty…

5 Business Hacks on How to Make Employees Happy

Job satisfaction is big business in today’s day and age. And it’s important for employers to listen up and take heed of what their employees are saying.

Happier employees make for a more productive, engaged, and creative working space. To add to this, you don’t have to worry about them jumping ship and leaving your business to sink. Here are 5 simple ways of boosting employee satisfaction:

1. Prioritize Work-Life Balance

Business owners must remember that their employees have a life outside of the workplace. They have families and commitments.

By creating a flexible work environment that makes room for life outside of the workplace, this is guaranteed to make employees happier.

This includes flexible work hours, a reasonable time-frame of work, and time-off for specific family events or crises, etc.

2. Create an Atmosphere of Inclusion

In other words, make your employees part of the bigger picture within your business. This means giving your employees the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the business.

This also includes clear, transparent, and open lines of communication with employees. Keeping them involved in the big picture of the company will make them feel important and valued.

3. Business Transparency and Honesty

Let your employees know that they’ve been heard with regards to company issues.

What you do with employee feedback and complaints is extremely important. Transparency during this process is equally vital. Be open and honest about your flaws and what you plan to change in order to progress as a business.

Communicate top areas of success and those that need improvement with transparency. This way your employees will feel like they’re on the same level as you.

4. Invest in Employee Development

Let your employees know that there is a successful future that awaits them by remaining loyal to your business.

There really is nothing more valuable than growing your employee talent from within. This helps to boost morale and maintain a strong, positive workplace culture.

Offer courses, coaching, seminars, self-improvement classes, and regular personal days to keep your employees motivated and inspired.

5. Allow for a Flexible Work Schedule

There are numerous benefits in allowing your employees to manage their own working hours (within reason, of course). But offering the option of flexibility is fast-becoming modern-day business practice.

Essentially, this is an employer’s way of acknowledging that your employees have personal lives they need to manage, too. Options to consider include a flexible work schedule, reduced working hours, remote working, and more.

