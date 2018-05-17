The Best Dentist Websites Use These 8 Web Design Tips

Do you want a beautiful website for your dental practice? There are 8 web design tips the best dental websites use. Here’s your guide to a great looking website.

Are you frustrated by the fact that your dental websites aren’t doing anything to help you get more appointments?

Are you concerned that your website’s design may actually be doing more harm than good?

Have you noticed that your site’s bounce rate has dramatically increased in the past few months?

If so, then you need to make a major change to your overall website design.

In this post, we’ll tell you the design techniques that the best dental websites have already embraced.

From clear social media integration to understanding how your color choices can reinforce your brand, you’ll soon master how to create dental office websites that make a big impact.

1. Embrace Animated Graphics

One thing that the best dental websites all have in common?

Their use of animated graphics and GIFs to not only enforce their branding strategy, but also to encourage users to stay on their website for as long as possible.

Animation increases your level of customer engagement right from the get-go, and it brings new life to your logo. It can even help you to illustrate the types of dental services you offer.

For example, we love the idea of a graphic that shows a smiling yellow mouth, and then shows a toothbrush or dental tools “working on” the mouth. Then, the tools can move out of the way to reveal a set of pearly whites.

Remember that, not only is this an awesome way to ensure that your design sets your practice apart from the competition. It also increases your search engine rankings, as users will spend more time on your site while they watch the show the animation is putting on.

2. Social Media Integration

Yes, even your dental practice needs to have a strong social media presence.

First of all, getting active on more visually-focused platforms like Instagram and Snapchat will help you to connect with your local market more effectively (so always turn on geo-tagging.)

Make it easy for your website visitors to find you on social media, so that you can grow your follower count and let people know when you’re having an event or special offer.

Plus, the more active you are on social media, the more you’ll be able to learn about the lifestyles and dental needs of your target market. You can study the most effective hashtags, figure out which visuals speak to them, and even answer their questions in the comments sections.

Make sure that you include “follow” icons to any and all of your social media platforms on all of your website’s internal pages. Always comment something like “Thanks for the follow!” when you gain a new one.

3. Try Chatbots

What is your dental website doing to make it easier for potential patients to schedule an appointment with your office?

How does your web content help them to understand whether or not you’ll be able to treat their specific dental problems?

Above all, what is your website doing to help guide visitors through a natural sales/booking funnel while also helping them to get their questions about your practice answered?

These are just a few of the reasons why the best dental websites always make it a point to include chatbots on their websites.

These bots serve as instant digital assistants, robots who can help to guide site visitors the correct internal page or cause them to take an action on your site. Think of them as a virtual receptionist.

Don’t be surprised if you see your conversions start to dramatically increase thanks to your inclusion of chatbots in your overall web design.

4. Have Clear Menu Options

When you’re ready to upgrade your dental website design, making sure that you focus on having concise and correctly categorized menu options is essential.

For a stellar example of easy-to-navigate menu options, check out the Dee Kay Dental website.

Their drop-down menu is located at the top left-hand corner of the page for easy and intuitive access. It makes it easy to find a variety of categories.

These include before and after photos, patient testimonials, fees, the different treatment options available, and more.

Try to imitate this type of menu if you want your dental website design to pay off.

5. Keep Things Legible

When it comes to colors and fonts, it’s easy to let bold design get the best of you.

However, the dental offices’ websites that are the most successful focus on keeping their content professional and legible. You’re a dental professional, not a fashion designer.

Your site visitors aren’t expecting your site to include neon colors and pastel shades of millennial pink. Instead, they want both font and color choices that are neutral and help to reinforce an air of professionalism and trust.

Colors and font design can also reinforce your branding.

For example, if you’re a holistic dentist, you could choose green and blue background colors to make the natural connection.

You Know What the Best Dental Websites Have in Common

We hope that this post has helped you to understand the design techniques that the best dental websites all share.

Remember to keep your menu navigation intuitive, choose professional and neutral fonts and colors, and give animated graphics a try.

Looking for additional website design tips that will help you book more appointments and separate yourself from the competition?

If so, then we’ve got you covered.

We’ll help you to master everything from SEO to website design and analytics — and we’ll explain these concepts in plain English.

Check us out to learn more about how to take your dental websites to the next level, and have your patients eager to show off their pearly whites.