5 Genius Dental Marketing Ideas to Attract Clients and Grow Your Practice Fast

In 2015, the number of practicing dentists in the U.S. reached 195,722. A year later, there were more than 30,139 dentists in California alone. If you have your own dental practice, the competition can be tough.

Marketing can make or break a business, and dental offices are no exception. One way to stand out from the crowd is to actively promote yourself and the services you offer.

Luckily, the Internet and modern technology make everything a lot easier.

Not sure where to start? Check out these genius dental marketing ideas to grow your practice!

Give Your Website a Complete Makeover

Once your website loads, it takes only 0.05 seconds for users to form an opinion. More than 38 percent will go somewhere else if its layout or content is unappealing.

In this digital age, you can no longer use a cookie-cutter website template. Think of your site as your virtual business card. It helps prospective clients discover your services online and find out more about what you’re offering.

Make sure your website is visually appealing and easy to navigate. Integrate modern features, such as online bill pay, online scheduling, and live chat. If possible, allow your patients to renew their prescription through your site.

Create Your Own App

In 2017, the average number of apps downloaded globally increased by 60 percent compared to 2015. The average person has about 80 apps on his or her smartphone.

A smart way to grow your dental practice is to build your own app. This way, you’ll come across as a reliable, modern professional who keeps up with the latest technology.

An app can also help improve patient experience, leading to more clients and higher revenue for your dental business. Patients will be able to book appointments and ask questions directly from their phones, find your office with a few clicks, and read your content more easily.

Set Up a Referral Program

Everyone loves freebies and discounts. Why not reward your patients for spreading the word about your services

Set up a patient referral bonus program to encourage existing clients to bring new patients. This marketing strategy is particularly suitable for new dental practices.

For example, you could offer free teeth whitening treatments or discounts to those who recommend your practice to a friend or family member. If that person ends up visiting your dental office, you’ll reward the referrer accordingly.

Encourage Patients to Leave Reviews

Nowadays, customers trust online reviews just as much as they trust recommendations from friends and colleagues. As a medical professional, you can use this to your advantage.

Encourage your patients to leave reviews on your website, social media pages, and local directories.

Check out Fermelia Dental to get a better idea of what we’re talking about. The reviews posted on its Google Business page show up on its website, leading to increased visibility and brand awareness.

The more reviews your practice gets, the better. It’s a simple, effective way to grow your dental business and build customer trust. Plus, it costs you nothing.

Stay Active in Your Community

Promoting yourself offline is just as important as growing your online presence. Since you’re targeting local customers, it makes sense to get actively involved in your community.

Even if you’re a small business, consider sponsoring local events or a small local sports team. Attend health-related events to connect with other medical professionals and potential clients.

These strategies will help strengthen your brand and expand your reach.

Get Creative with Your Dental Marketing Efforts

Dental marketing doesn’t have to be difficult. Nowadays, we have Facebook, Instagram, blogging, mobile apps, and other online tools that make advertising a breeze. Leverage modern technology to grow your dental business and keep your patients engaged.

Be creative and experiment with new strategies. Read our digital marketing guide for dentists to get more tips!