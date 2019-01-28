Commercial Roof Types: The Different Roofing Options for Your Commercial Property

Does your building need a new roof?

Whether you’re looking for a commercial roof for an apartment building you own, your office building, or even your store, we know you want the best.

However, the top commercial roof types depend on a variety of factors.

You need to outline your budget, your climate and the elements you’re up against, the durability level you need, and even air pollution.

The good news is that understanding the types of commercial roofing systems available to you doesn’t have to be as complicated as it sounds.

This post is here to help break it all down for you.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the top types of commercial roofing materials. This way, you’ll be able to make the most informed decision possible.

1. Green Roofing

One of the most talked about commercial roof types is the idea of green roof materials.

It does wonders for the overall market value of your property. If you’re in an area that’s especially prone to rain and storms, green roofing can absorb it well. It also improves your building’s overall heat retention, meaning you can save on those heating and cooling bills.

If you want to keep things quiet in your commercial building, you may be drawn to the sound absorption qualities of green roofing.

Unfortunately, green roofing does come with its own set of disadvantages.

Depending on the construction of your building in general, you may not be eligible for a green roof. You should also be prepared to pay higher maintenance costs — and to need to conduct maintenance more often.

You also need to ensure you’re choosing a green roof that can structurally support whatever you decide to place on top of it (like a garden where you grow vegetables for your restaurant, for example.)

2. Metal Roofing

Metal is one of the most popular types of roofing system options for countless reasons.

You can choose from a variety of different metal materials, including tin, stainless steel, copper, and aluminum. Even if you’re concerned about a metal roof rusting, you can opt for protective coatings that offer protection against damage and corrosion.

If you live in a fire-prone area, you should go with a metal roof, as they offer a high level of fire resistance.

They’re also low-maintenance, which can bring you some serious cost savings. Metal roof materials also carry a long lifespan, which saves costs and eliminates lost business due to lengthy construction periods.

Like green roofing, metal roofs can also help to regulate the temperature inside your commercial building.

However, it’s important to note that metal roofs carry a higher price tag than some of the other options on this list.

Additionally, they’re not known for noise reduction. They can also easily dent — so if you live in an area where hail is common, go with another material.

3. Built-Up Roofing

Next up on our list of commercial roof types?

Built-up roofing membrane, also known as simply “BUR.”

This is what most people think of when they first think of roofing materials. It’s a mixture of tar and gravel, with many layers added on to strengthen the roof.

It’s incredibly durable, but is especially loved for its affordability.

It also doesn’t require lots of maintenance and cleaning.

However, be aware that it doesn’t have as long of a lifespan as some of the other options on this list. In most cases, you’ll need to replace it about every ten to fifteen years.

You may also want to steer clear of BUR roofs if you live in an especially rainy climate. Though these roofs can handle lots of foot traffic, their design can sometimes make it tough to know where a leak is coming from.

4. Shingled Roofing

Last but not least, you might also want to go with shingles on your commercial roof.

This is an especially popular options among those who want to be able to customize the look of their roofs. You have tons of shingle options when it comes to colors, shapes, and materials.

They’re also a good option for commercial roofs that have especially steep slopes.

Shingles are incredibly durable, and also make repair easy. Instead of having to replace your entire roof, you can just replace the shingles that are causing the issue.

You’ll likely go with either asphalt or architectural shingles on your commercial building.

Asphalt shingles can last up to 30 years, and are the most affordable option.

If you go with architectural shingles, you’ll need to pay a little bit more for the materials themselves. However, they’re especially durable, and are a good option for harsher climates. They even come with lifetime warranties.

This means that you’ll be able to get them replaced for little to no cost even if there’s an issue.

You’ve Mastered Basic Commercial Roof Types

We hope that this post has helped you to understand the basic commercial roof types and materials that you should consider for your building.

Just remember to thoroughly screen any roofing professionals before hiring them. Look for licensing and insurance, and speak with several past references.

