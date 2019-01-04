A Better Way to Build: The Best Apps for Contractors and Construction Crews

Looking to streamline your construction work?

Well, did you know construction apps can save you hundreds of hours over the course of a project? Check out this list of the best apps for contractors to find out how you can improve your workflow.

Gas Buddy

Gas Buddy is a great little app that can help to save you both time and money. Gas Buddy helps you find the best price on gas for your company fleets.

This app features a gas price map, which can direct you to the least expensive gas in the area. The app works thanks to its very active community, which is constantly updating the app with new information.

Not only can you save a lot of money on gas, but the app also gives you the chance to win free gas! As a contractor, gas prices can have a big effect on your bottom line. Soften the blow with the Gas Buddy app.

Red Cross First Aid

Every work site should focus on safety. The construction industry is still one of the most dangerous industries to work in. Unfortunately, accidents do happen, so you need to make sure everyone on the site is as prepared as possible.

The Red Cross app trains you to respond to on-site emergencies with videos, quizzes, and step-by-step instructions. It’s a great reference tool and everyone on your construction site should be using it.

The app also has tools to help you during an emergency situation. For example, it can direct you to the nearest hospital in the event of an emergency.

The app can also help you to prepare for extreme weather. People in the industry often underestimate things like heat waves. This app gives you some great tips and tricks for staying healthy during harsh weather.

Another great thing about the app is it can easily be switched to Spanish for workers who primarily speak Spanish.

Canvas

Filling out paperwork costs your company a lot of time and money. Canvas is an app that helps you to streamline that whole process.

Canvas allows you to customize forms and you no longer need to deal with the issue of unreadable handwriting. This can help cut costs on a project by reducing the number of hours it takes to complete.

The app has a wide range of great features that can help to simplify all of your administrative procedures. For example, the app has GPS functionality, which can inform you where exactly your team and equipment are working at any given moment.

It also has a barcode scanner, which is useful for tracking inventory and equipment. You can even use the app to send things to people who are not Canvas users, as the app has a built-in PDF converter.

Canvas can help you save your business time and money. All of your paperwork is kept in a single, easy-to-navigate database. Canvas also has a great customer service department, so you can easily get the help you need if something were to go wrong.

DeWalt Mobile Pro

Math is important in almost any line of work, but this is especially true in the construction industry. The right or wrong calculations can make or break a construction project. This means you can’t afford to make mistakes.

DeWalt Mobile Pro is a comprehensive construction calculator for professional contractors. Not only do you get a high-quality construction calculator, but you also get access to some helpful reference materials. These materials have plenty of examples and illustrations.

You can also easily store your calculations for later use. There’s also a built-in calculation history so you can refer back to your previous calculations.

With DeWalt Mobile Pro, you also get access to plenty of eBooks to help you learn more about the construction industry.

Bridgit Closeout

This is a great app for task management. You can use Bridgit Closeout to assign work and to take notes about your construction project.

Because this is a cloud-based app, you can easily share the data with all relevant parties. It’s a great way to improve workplace communication.

Every construction crew is different, and this app accounts for that by offering a wide range of customization options. If you want to make sure everyone is on the same page, Bridgit Closeout is a great way to do it.

JobFLEX

JobFLEX allows you to deliver high quality, professional looking estimates to your clients. The app can estimate how much a project is going to cost, with or without a data connection. A quick and professional turnaround on an estimate often makes all the difference in obtaining a client.

Not only can the app help to provide you with an accurate estimate, but it can also help you make your estimate look more professional. For instance, you can easily add photos and customize the format of your estimate. JobFLEX lets you get an advantage over the competition by allowing you to deliver job estimates quicker.

Rhumbix

Rhumbix is a field intelligence platform that can help you to make data-driven decisions that’ll streamline your construction project. Your foremen working in the field can use the app to provide real-time updates. They can add field notes and photos to document how the project is coming along.

All of the data is uploaded to the Rhumbix web app, which can be accessed by anyone who needs information about the project. This is great for project managers, operations managers, accounting, and executives.

The app can be used to review daily time cards as well as daily reports from the field. The app also integrates seamlessly with accounting systems, such as Quickbooks and Xero. Rhumbix can save you many hours of work on a project and keep things running smoothly at all times.

Use the Best Apps for Contractors

In the construction industry, it’s important to always use the right tool for the job. With so many great software solutions out there, it just doesn’t make sense to rely on conventional pen and paper methods.

If you want to get ahead of the competition, you need to consider how you can use software to streamline your workflow. The construction industry has always been resistant to change. But now, more and more people are finding out just how much time they can save with the best apps for contractors.

