7 Key Things Customers Look for in a Qualified Roof Contractor

Running a roofing business is tough work. And since the average homeowners spend between $300 and $1,100 a year on roof maintenance, it’s also a great way to make money.

But you still need to make your business stand out from your competition, and for many roofers, this can be a huge challenge.

No matter what type of roof they have, your customers are sure to look for the same outstanding qualities in their roof contractor.

Make sure your company fits the bill. Prepare yourself by making sure your company has these seven key qualities.

1. Experience

Customers want to hire a roofing contractor that knows what they’re doing. This means they always look for companies that advertise their experience.

Many companies focus on how long they’ve been in business. But that doesn’t always translate to years of experience. And if you’ve just opened your own company, you won’t have that established track record.

Instead, advertise how long you’ve been in the industry. The more experience you have, the more customers want to work with you.

And experience often trumps the length of time you’ve owned your company. Make this number accessible to your clients. And if you have experienced contractors working under you, show off their experience, too!

2. Liability and Workers’ Comp Insurance

Every business needs valid business insurance to protect both themselves and their clients. Without it, you’re liable for any damage done to the client’s property.

But you also need to protect your employees, and the best way to do that is with workers’ compensation insurance.

If an employee gets injured on the job, you’ll want the coverage to pay for their medical treatments and recovery. And your customers want it, too. Without workers’ compensation insurance, your client could be liable for your employee’s injuries!

Customers know to ask for proof of insurance before letting you work on their property. So make sure it’s ready to go before you head to their home for an estimate.

If you don’t have business insurance in place, invest in a comprehensive policy immediately. If you already have coverage, keep proof of coverage handy and be ready to show it to your clients when they ask for it.

3. Clear and Understandable Estimates

Customers like knowing what they’re paying for down to the nitty-gritty details. And the best way to communicate this with them is through clear and written estimates.

Look at your current estimate process. Are there any areas that you would find confusing if you were in the customer’s position?

If so, start changing things up.

Make sure your estimates explain the type of work you’ll do, the projected cost of materials and labor, and any other expenses the job might require. Then take the time to go through those estimates with your customer at every job.

They want to make an informed decision and are likely to get estimates from multiple companies. The better they understand how you can help, the more prepared they’ll be to choose your bid.

4. A Physical Address in the Community

Clients want to know that they can rely on you for future repairs. But if they can’t find a valid business address, they may not feel comfortable working with your company.

The best roofing contractors have physical addresses in the community. This doesn’t mean you have to rent an office. You just need a place that shows you’re tied to the area.

This helps customers feel like you’re a part of the community rather than running a roofing scam.

5. Willingness to Stand Behind the Work

If your company doesn’t offer warranties or guarantees on the work you do, you’ll find it hard to get customers.

But what about the manufacturer warranty? Well, that only covers the materials themselves, not the work you do.

Consider offering a guarantee on work performed. This is quickly becoming an industry standard. And if you don’t have one, you might end up driving prospective clients to your competitors.

6. References and a Good Reputation

The internet is a great starting point for reviews and recommendations. But many customers prefer to speak with your past clients rather than read anonymous reviews online.

After completing a job or working with repeat clients over the years, don’t be afraid to ask them to be a reference.

If you’ve done consistent and great work for them in the past, they’ll want to sing your praises. But if none of your clients are willing, take a look at why. Are there ways you can improve your services?

Once you do, you’ll start seeing an increase in people willing to act as references for your company. This can go a long way towards inspiring confidence in prospective clients.

7. Actively Avoid Scam-Like Behavior

Unfortunately, roofing scams are becoming more common each year. And customers are always on the lookout for home roofing companies that seem questionable at best.

Though it might be tempting to canvas the neighborhood after a major storm or look for roofs that need a bit of TLC, try not to.

These activities can be enough to make your customers wary of your business. Not sure if a certain activity is scam-like? Read more here to learn about the most common scams.

Be the Roof Contractor Your Clients Need

The best way to attract new clients and keep your existing customers happy is to be the best roof contractor possible. Make sure your business is in place to help others rather than just make money.

Roofing is about keeping your customers and their homes safe. If you focus on meeting that need first, you’ll have steady business for years to come.

But there’s always more you can do to grow your brand. Check out our latest posts for more helpful tips on improving your business every day.