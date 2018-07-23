Head Coach: 10 Key Benefits of Executive Coaching

If you run a small business the chances are you may not have much experience in the role. There’s no harm in taking some advice from the experts. Learn more about 15 key benefits of executive coaching for your small business.

Did you know that up to 40 percent of Forbes 500 companies use executive coaching?

Are you surprised by the number of top companies that hire executive coaches?

Many small businesses neglect the benefits of executive coaching. Do you think that the terminology of executive coaching and leadership coaching sounds like mumbo-jumbo?

The Forbes 500 companies that are heavily invested in coaching claim an “average return of more than $100,000“. That’s over six times the costs of investments in executive coaching. That sounds like a lot more than mumbo-jumbo.

Do you want to find out more about the benefits of executive coaching? Keep reading to discover the advantages of hiring an executive coach for your small business.

1. Improve Corporate Culture

Did you know that over 90 percent of companies think corporate culture is important?

You’re missing out if you think that the culture of your organization doesn’t matter.

You should always be on the lookout for methods to improve your corporate culture.

It’s incredible what a new pair of eyes can do to offer you a different perspective. An executive coach will provide you with insights about your company’s culture that couldn’t imagine. They’ll also provide you with solutions to overcome such challenges.

Improving your corporate culture is hard. But every problem starts by identifying what needs to be improved.

2. Effective Use of Time and Resources

“Time is money” as the old saying goes. The most important resource is that of the leadership management team.

89 percent of workers admit to wasting time at work on a regular basis. A leadership coach can help you to make the most of your time.

Even though executive coaching is a significant investment for your business, you can be confident that you’ll see a substantial return on your investment across your organization. Learn more about how executive coaching provides an ROI.

3. Impart Leadership Skills

Are you looking to improve your time management skills? Would you prefer to enhance your ability to communicate your vision effectively?

There is a range of leadership skills that a coach can work with you to improve. An effective leader is the sum of his or her leadership skills.

Even if you think you’re a good communicator, there’s always areas of improvement that you might have overlook.

4. Fresh Ideas

It’s always difficult to be innovative and inventive when you’re concentrating on working on the day-to-day challenges of your business.

Sometimes it requires an outsider to inspire you to get the creative juices flowing.

By motivating you and your employees to come up with clever solutions to your company’s problems, you’ll benefit significantly from the insights of a coach.

Executive coaches have a wide range of experiences and in-depth knowledge. There are numerous ways that you can take advantage of your coach’s insights.

5. External Perspective

If you’ve taken your business from nothing to a profitable organization that’s an incredible achievement. But this also means that your company is much more to you than “just business.” Because of this, it’s sometimes difficult to look at your problems objectively.

By hiring an executive coach who will attentively listen to the challenges that face your business, you’ll find that you benefit from the external perspective of a professional coach.

6. Enhance Communication Channels

One of the most common hurdles for many small businesses is inadequate communicative channels.

Of course, the leadership needs to be able to communicate a message to employees effectively. But communicate should also be two-way traffic.

Do you have a procedure whereby employees can raise concerns? How can employees propose ideas?

An executive coach can design and implement enhanced communication channels to ensure that everyone in your business feels listened to.

7. Be a Sounding Board

The pressure on the shoulders of the leadership team in an organization can be huge. Leaders need to be able to bounce ideas and concerns off someone who will actively listen while withholding judgment.

An executive coach can listen to the problems that leaders are faced with while providing the necessary support to overcome the difficulties.

8. Bridge Between Leaders and Employees

Even though an executive coach concentrates on working with and alongside the leadership, they also communicate with employees.

Employees can feel comfortable and free to raise issues that they normally wouldn’t with a member of the leadership team.

This allows coaches to act as a bridge between the leadership and the employees to reinforce unity in the organization.

9. Restore Work-Life Balance

A number of high-powered executives suffer from burn-out and exhaustion at some point during their professional lives.

This can negatively harm your business and the health and welfare of you and employees. Check out our blog on ten tips for improving your health at work.

By hiring an executive coach, you can ensure that you can implement a work-life balance for the leadership team as well as for other staff members.

10. Improve Data Collection Methods

Effectively generating and analyzing data for your organization is essential in the contemporary business world. You simply can’t afford to take advantage of the information available about your clients, supply chains, etc.

An executive coach can support you with improving your data collection methods and implementing systems to improve data analysis.

Benefits of Executive Coaching

Now you know the ten key benefits of executive coaching for your organization. Even though it might seem like a significant investment of resources, the benefits always outweigh the costs of executive coaching.

Do you want to find out more about how you can improve the productivity of your organization? Check out our blog today for more information, advice, and insights into running a small business.