Why Your Company Needs a Safety Committee


Every year, thousands of Americans lose their lives due to an unsafe work environment. Work-related injuries and illnesses lead to deaths each year.

Creating an unsafe environment for your employees eventually impacts your business.

If you want to curb any potential workplace injuries and deaths, you should consider creating a safety committee. If you aren’t sure what a safety committee does or how one benefits your company, keep reading.

In this article, we’ll go over how to create this committee for your company.

Employee Safety and Well-being

An established safety committee is the best way to ensure that all employees are adequately protected and that a company’s workplace remains a safe and healthy environment. Safety committees provide clear policies and procedures on safety and health. That way, employees know what is expected of them on the job.

They can also spearhead safety initiatives, such as:

  • proper safety training
  • effective risk mitigation
  • proactive hazard assessment
  • first aid training

Communication of these goals is key – an active safety committee allows all employees to be kept in the loop and provides an additional layer of support for workplace safety and health measures.

To Have People In-Charge of Accident Prevention

It is important to identify and investigate any potential safety issues to impede any accidents from occurring in the workplace. The safety committee can serve to hold regular drills and training for the prevention of:

  • fire
  • natural disasters
  • other emergencies

All these can affect the well-being of employees and damage company property. Assigning people in charge of safety is a proactive way to address any safety concerns before they arise and reduce them to the bare minimum.

Compliance With Regulations

A safety committee is a safety captain of a company and can perform detailed risk assessments for company operations. They can identify areas for improvement and monitor the effectiveness of any strategies or processes implemented. The committee will be able to continuously monitor any relevant regulations and guidelines to ensure the company remains compliant.

They will be able to first advise of any changes due to legislation. They can then proceed to recommend any necessary adjustments to be made to comply. Engaged employees at all levels in the safety committee will allow the company to keep their safety standards and compliance up to date to maintain a better work environment and enhance working conditions.

Offer Opportunity to Educate How to Save Lives

A safety committee provides a valuable asset to any company. It grants the opportunity to educate how to save lives and provides certifications like MyCPR NOW’s First Aid Certification through safety courses. With a safety committee, the risk of injury or death can significantly drop. This is due to proactive efforts and strategies.

Companies will also benefit from decreased legal costs associated with the following:

  • injuries
  • wrongful death claims
  • OSHA citations

Overall, a safety committee offers a comprehensive approach to creating a safe and secure work environment while paving the way for a positive economic impact.

Get Your Company a Safety Committee

Every company should have a safety committee in place. This committee can ensure that safety standards are consistently monitored. They make sure that risks are proactively identified and addressed. Don’t delay, set up your company’s safety committee today and start promoting a safe and secure workplace.

