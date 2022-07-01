Road Construction Safety Tips



Are you aware that there are over 800,000 construction workers in America? While construction can be a fun and rewarding job, it's crucial to never underestimate the potential danger every time you create a new construction site. The great news is that there are plenty of things you can do to boost road construction safety. Do you want to know how you can ensure that everyone on your crew stays safe on the job? Read on to gather our top construction tips that will protect everyone on the road. Provide Sufficient Lighting You can't skimp on proper construction equipment so every worker has the resources that they need to do the job with ease. If you plan on working at night or even when the sky is overcast, you can benefit from having construction lighting. You can start exploring your options by checking out Allmand Bros. Set Up Road Construction Work Zone Signs Drivers need plenty of notice whenever there's road construction going on. These bold signs will alert drivers to slow down and keep their eyes peeled for further instructions. You may even want to have two workers on both sides of the construction site to help direct the flow of traffic if cars aren't able to squeeze by. It's always better to have extra space to work. Get High-Visibility Clothing One of the easiest ways you can increase construction safety is to give every worker high-visibility clothing. Not only will this prevent them from getting hit by drivers, but it'll also keep the crew safe when some are operating heavy machinery. Vests are the top essential, but you can even gear up with hats, armbands, and reflective tape that can stick to other areas of the body. Steer Clear of Blind Spots One element that you have to add to your training session is teaching the crew how to avoid blind spots. This applies to areas where they're more susceptible to getting hit by drivers and by each other when they're using loud, big machines. For example, if someone is operating an excavator, others should give them a wide berth and catch their attention before they get close. Make Sure Workers Are Hydrated and Protected From the Sun A common mistake that construction workers make is paying too much attention to the heavy machinery and vehicles passing through. If you aren't careful, you can get severe sunburns or even heatstroke working such long hours in the sun. Keep sunscreen and water on hand and encourage workers to rest in the shade at least once every hour. Every Crew Needs to Prioritize Road Construction Safety Taking the time to learn about road construction safety can be a matter of life and death. As long as you follow these tips, you can have peace of mind that you and your crew will stay safe.




