7 Times You Should Call for Commercial Roofing Service



Today, there are about 81,679 roofing contractors in the US. All facilities must keep their roofs in good repair, be it a humble single-story residence, a towering office building, or somewhere in between. If you manage some large buildings, roof repair doesn’t only affect your building’s conditions. Roof damage can also impact workplace safety, costing you more in potential injuries and expenses. But what constitutes poor roofing health? When should you hire roof repair and roofing replacement services? Here, we present our top considerations when deciding to get commercial roof services. 1. Your Roof Shows Signs of Weathering If your roof is over 20 years old, it’s time to consider a replacement. Most commercial roofs only last about 20-30 years, so if yours is nearing the end of its lifespan, it’s important to start budgeting and planning for a replacement. And if you’re not happy with the appearance of your roof, a replacement may be in order. It may also be time for a replacement if you’ve had significant damage to your roof, such as a storm. After a severe storm, it is a good idea to call for an inspection to ensure that there is no damage to your roof. If you see any damage, you must call for repairs as soon as possible to prevent further damage. You may also want to call for commercial roofing service if you plan to make any significant changes to your building, such as adding an extension. Calling for a roof replacement quote will give you a better idea of the costs and help you find the best roofing system for your needs. Replacing the entire roof is a massive project that requires skill and precision. The materials needed would not also come cheap, so it is important to work with an expert to ensure good work. By calling for commercial roofing service, you can be sure you are getting the best possible service from a qualified, experienced roofing contractor. 2. If Your Roof is Blistering Blistering comes from various issues, including weather damage, poor installation, and faulty materials. If the blistering is severe, it can lead to water leaking into the building. It can cause extensive damage to the interior of the building and lead to a higher monthly energy bill. A qualified roofing contractor can assess the severity of the blistering and recommend the best course of action. In some cases, the roof may need a replacement; in others, a simple repair may suffice. In any case, it’s always better to err on the side of caution and call for commercial roofing services as soon as you notice any blistering. 3. If You Have Damaged Flashing or Pitch Pan Flashing is the material that seals the joints between different materials on your roof, and pitch pans seal the joints between your roof and any vertical surfaces. If either of these components is damaged, it can lead to big problems, like water leaks. Commercial roofing service can help you ensure that your roof is in good condition and can help prevent any further damage. 4. When You Have Roof Rot Roof rot can cause your roof to leak, and if left untreated, it can lead to long-term damage to your roof. Commercial roofing services can assess the extent of the damage and recommend the best course of action to take. In some cases, roofers can repair roof rot, but in other cases, it may be necessary to replace your roof. 5. Puddles on Your Roof It can be a sign of a clogged gutter or downspout or a problem with the slope of your roof. If you see puddles of water on your roof or leaking into your building, it’s time to call a roofer. They can assess the situation and determine if your gutters need to be repaired or replaced. Poor roof drainage is one of the leading causes of commercial roofing service calls. When water sits on your roof for an extended period, it can cause the roofing material to degrade, which can lead to leaks, mold, and rot. Ensure a proper drainage system is installed on your roof to prevent puddles or water build-up. Regular cleaning of your gutters is also essential to avoid serious problems. You can consult an expert for more ways to prevent roof drainage problems so that your roof can last much longer. 6. If You Find Holes or Tears If the hole or tear is small, you may be able to repair it yourself. However, if the hole or tear is large, it is best to have a professional fix the problem. Additionally, if you find multiple holes or tears, you will need to call a professional to repair them, which will involve a lot of work. Furthermore, if the hole or tear is in a difficult-to-reach area, you will also need help, as professionals will know how to access and work on them. Holes and tears can lead to water damage and rust, leading to expensive repairs. If you wait to call for commercial roofing service, the damage may worsen, and the repairs may be more expensive. 7. You Have Damage in Your Shingles Your shingles are your first line of defense against the elements, so keeping them in good condition is important. Call a commercial roofing service if you notice any damage or missing shingles. Damages can allow water to seep into your roof and cause severe damage. Missing shingles can leave your roof vulnerable to wind and weather damage. Hire Professional Commercial Roof Services Problems Immediately If you have a commercial roofing problem, you should call a professional roofing contractor to have a look. Many commercial roof services offer free estimates. If you have a roof leak, missing shingles, or any other roofing problem, don’t hesitate to call a roofing contractor to look and estimate the repairs. That way, you guarantee the condition of your facility, as well as the safety of your employees. Did you find this article helpful? Check out our blog for the latest tips and advice for all your needs today!



