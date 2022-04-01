3 Ways to Improve Productivity in the Workplace



Did you know that the average worker is only productive for 60% or less per day? For some, this equals out to less than 3 hours a day! If you’re the business owner, then this is problematic, as you’re not getting results for the pay you’re giving your employees. But the good news is, there are ways to bump things up! If your employees need to improve productivity, then keep reading. Here are 3 ways you can improve workplace productivity! 1. Get Rid of Distractions Distractions are at the top of the list when it comes to productivity hindrance. You might think it’s something as innocent as coworkers asking one another about their lives, but in reality, it can be much more than that. For instance, did you know that meetings are one of the most unproductive things at work? Most employees admit that they daydream, sleep, multitask, or even miss “mandatory” meetings. So instead of plugging up their time with pointless meetings, allow your workers to get straight to business by booking fewer meetings. You can also implement things like quiet zones/hours so your employees have somewhere quiet to work. You can also request that cell phones be kept on “do not disturb” while at work. 2. Encourage Employee Wellness All too often, workers find themselves exhausted and even burned out. Mostly, they view their employers as the enemy; they’re the slave drivers, after all. Show your employees that you’re on their side by encouraging employee wellness. Some ideas include: Gym memberships

Healthy snacks and food

Ergonomic workstations

Enough paid time off Many employers are hesitant to do the last item on the list. However, by investing in your workers’ well-being, it’ll pay off in the long run. Giving them the necessary time off to rest and recharge will ensure they’re even more productive once they return to the workplace! 3. Embrace a Lean Office No, we don’t mean slim people. Instead, it means a philosophy of removing waste and streamlining business processes. You may have heard of terms like “lean” and “agile”, which all refer to proven methods that can boost workplace productivity massively. But while you know these terms, it can be hard to know where to start. You can study the methods, but it’s challenging to put them into practice. This is where third-party training can come in handy. For example, Lean Six Sigma training will transform your workplace. It can get rid of organizational issues and pave the way to efficiency so your company sees results. Improve Productivity at Your Workplace It’s time to say goodbye to wasted work time and hello to productivity. Take the advice we’ve given you from this article to improve productivity at your workplace. Once you’ve implemented everything, you’ll be surprised at just how much work your employees can get done! Did you find these tips on how to improve productivity at work useful? Then check out the rest of our blog page now!



