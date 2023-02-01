Exotic Pets: A Guide to the Different Types of Beetles



Looking for an interesting and unusual pet? Consider a beetle! There are over 350,000 species of beetles, and many of them make excellent pets. Most beetles don't bite and many of them feed on pests that can damage your crops, resulting in lower food bills. Most are active during the day, so having one as a pet isn't disruptive at night. Want to learn more? Read on for the different types of beetles that you can get. Stag Stag Beetles are a type of beetle that is part of the family Lucanidae. They are generally characterized by their ferocious-looking pincers found on their mandibles. Stag Beetles come in various shapes and sizes. Some species can range from 6 to 70 millimeters in size. While they are generally black or brown, some species have pale yellow and blue stripes down the back of their bodies. They typically have a "stag-like" pattern all over their bodies. This is why many prefer adding this type of beetle to their collection of exotic pets. Dung Dung beetles are a form of coprophagous beetle that feeds on the dung of other animals. These beetles feed on, breed in, and live in the dung of other species. They are found around the world in both temperate and tropical climates. They have a few unique adaptations for their habitat. One example is the ability to roll their dung ball along the ground. Scarab Scarabs come in wide varieties and are typically revered since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians even made the Scarab their symbol of eternity and resurrection. These beetles grow to be 1-2 inches in size and feature glossy, metallic greens and golden hues. You can find them in the arid climates of Africa, the Middle East, and India. Buffalo The buffalo beetle stands out due to its size, horns, and fascinating behavior. This species of beetle is native to the Eastern United States. They usually inhabit agricultural and grassland areas. They are most active during periods of cool and humid weather. They prefer to hide in their burrows during the heat of the day. This makes them an ideal pet beetle for those who don't want their sleep to get disrupted. Buffalo beetles have unique characteristics. These include their large size and broad antenna. The latter can be found on the front of their head. You can check this out online to learn more. Weevil Weevils are a type of beetle in the superfamily Curculionoidea. They are often characterized by their long, slender snouts and elbowed antennae. They feed on the roots and stems of plants. They can become a threat to farmers since they can damage crops and reduce their yield. Ladybug Ladybugs are small, round beetles that come in many different color combinations. These include red, yellow, black, and orange. Ladybugs eat aphids and other small pest insects. They can help keep your garden pests in check. They also have the distinction of being one of the few insects known for their good luck and fortune. Choosing From the Different Types of Beetles Beetles come in all shapes and sizes and can be great additions to any collection. It's important to research the various beetle types before choosing. By doing so, you can make the best choice for your collection. With the variety of types out there, you're sure to find something that fits your style.




