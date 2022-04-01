

Even if it looks clean, your office can be teeming with germs. The desk you use every day has 400 times more germs than your toilet seat! Getting rid of these germs is necessary for a clean workspace that keeps all employees healthy. A clean office also looks more professional and can help boost productivity. If you are looking for how to clean offices, there are a few key steps to understand to get the deepest clean. We go over how to keep your office spotless in this office cleaning guide. Organize Loose Papers Office cleaning should start with the organization of any loose papers. Piled paperwork makes an office look messy. File any important paperwork in file folders and dispose of any documents that are trash. Disinfect the Bathrooms A clean bathroom is vital for the health and safety of your employees. A bathroom needs cleaning each day to keep it sanitized. Disinfect the toilets and scrub the bowl with a brush and toilet cleaner. The sink and faucets also need disinfecting. Wipe down any counters and sweep up the floor. Finally, check the soap and paper towel levels and refill as needed. Clean Any Common Areas The next place to clean is any common areas like the break room. If there is a fridge here, make sure there is no old food in it. You should also wipe down microwaves regularly to keep them from getting very dirty. Any countertops, tables, and chairs need wiping down with a disinfectant. If there is a sink here, make sure it is clean and free from dishes. Wash and replace the dishtowels every few days. If you have a public waiting area, make sure it looks presentable. Straighten any chairs or magazines. Make sure any trashcans are empty of trash. The floor can get dirty with so much foot traffic, so vacuuming it each day is necessary. Disinfect any tables using an all-purpose cleaner. Tidy the Front of the Building Make sure to run a vacuum in the front entrance of the building and any hallways. Using a window spray, clean any windows in the front of the building. Office Cleaning Tips Use baskets and other organizers to keep desks neat. Having your office cleaned each day means less upkeep to do in the long run. If you don't have time to clean, consider hiring a cleaning service to do the job for you. When you have a clean office, your office employees will be more efficient. Clean spaces also make your employees feel valued. When You Know How to Clean Offices, Your Work Space Will Function at Its Best Office spaces are prone to dirt and disorder because of how many people are in and out of them. When you know how to clean offices, your space will look professional and boost office morale.




