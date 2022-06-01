The Latest SEO Trends That Are Everywhere in 2022



Search engine optimization (SEO) is constantly changing. From one algorithm to another, from a new search term to an update of Google’s algorithms. New SEO trends pop up now and then that you need to keep an eye on to adjust your strategy accordingly. If you’re staying up-to-date with the latest SEO marketing trends, you have probably noticed that many new keywords like predictive or natural are becoming more popular than ever before. Think about keywords like decentralized, artificial intelligence, blockchain, or chatbot — they’re all starting to be used more often in blog posts and other mentions of digital marketing topics. In this post, you’ll be learning about the latest SEO trends for 2022. Natural Language Processing in SEO In the past few years, we have seen a huge shift in the way that companies are trying to attract customers online. While traditional SEO strategies focused on optimizing websites for the search engines like Google and Bing, this strategy is becoming outdated. Now that people search for information on their phones and computers with voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, the SEO landscape is experiencing a massive change. Natural language processing is a trend to look out for in the upcoming years. This is because it will allow SEOs to better understand what users are looking for on their websites and how to improve their content to meet those needs more precisely. Chatbots in SEO The use of chatbots has risen dramatically. One of the main reasons why marketers are so excited about chatbots is their ability to engage with customers on social media channels. Mobile-Friendly Format Mobile-friendly websites have skyrocketed this year. This trend is all about creating a website that adjusts perfectly to any mobile screen. It’s a huge deal since half of all website traffic comes from mobile devices. Predictive Search Predictive search is another important trend in the search engine marketing field. Predictive search relies on artificial intelligence to predict what your users are looking for on your website. This, in turn, helps the creator come up with relevant content. With the right predictive search strategy in place, you can increase the amount of traffic to your website and reduce the amount of time your website is inactive. Videos in SEO We’re now seeing search engines like Google start to favor video content over other types of content. This is great news for brands. This means you have even more room to tell your story with your brand. And, of course, you need to ensure you’re creating high-quality, compelling videos for your brand’s content strategy. SEO Trends—Revealed New SEO trends are always popping up, and keeping up with them all can be challenging. However, following the most important SEO trends can help you create a more effective strategy to get a high amount of traffic. Keep exploring our blog for more SEO-related topics!



