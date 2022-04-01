5 Questions to Ask a Pressure Washer Professional before Hiring



Did you know 75% of homeowners who invest in curb appeal say they enjoy being home more? Taking the time to make the outside of your house or business shine can bring you more money when it comes time to sell. But more importantly, it can help make you happier and more comfortable while you’re still there. If you’re going to get pressure washing done to get rid of dirt and grime, you might feel overwhelmed about choosing someone to hire. Keep reading to learn five questions to ask to make sure you’re hiring the right pressure washer professional. 1. What’s Included in the Service? Whether you’re going to pressure wash your business or your home, knowing what to expect is important. All pressure washing services include the exterior of the building, but what about sidewalks, sheds, windows, and parking areas? You should ask about these items to know if they’re extras and can plan accordingly. 2. Do You Have Insurance? One major reason why it’s best to go with a professional pressure washer service is because of the risk involved. It’s better to leave it to the professionals who are well trained and know exactly what they’re doing. But because accidents happen, you might wonder if you’ll be covered in the event of one. So double-checking to make sure each of their workers is covered under an insurance policy is crucial if you want to feel comfortable as they work and know you’re protected from liability. 3. Do You Have Before and After Pictures? Any professional power washing company should have before and after pictures from their previous jobs. Asking to take a look at them to see their work can give you a better idea of what to expect. Plus, it should quickly narrow down options as you see how good of a job various businesses do. 4. What’s Your Schedule? Every company handles scheduling differently. And each one also has different clients and demands. Because of this, there might be a wait for certain companies. If you need the pressure washing done before a specific date due to an event, listing a property for sale, etc., then asking the earliest they can come to do it is crucial. 5. What’s Your Pricing? Everyone has a different budget. While most pressure washing services will cost around the same amount, each company is different. If you have a strict budget, asking about their pricing before booking anything can prevent you from being shocked when the bill comes. Hire a Pressure Washer Professional for a Sparkling Exterior If you need to spruce up the outside of your home or business, hiring a pressure washer professional is one of the easiest ways to make a big difference overall. Try getting in contact with someone today to get rid of dirt, dust, bugs, and grime and enjoy a clean feeling again. If you found this article helpful and would like to read more like this, please check out our site.



