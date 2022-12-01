5 Common Office Cleaning Errors and How to Avoid Them



Are you doing everything right when it comes to office cleaning? The vast majority of businesses invest in regular cleaning of some type. A sparkling office gets your work done faster and with more ease. It can also increase brand recognition and customer satisfaction. If you want to create a healthy and safe workplace, the CDC recommends a comprehensive approach to the cleaning and disinfecting of shared spaces. It includes post office cleaning and education on the dangers of germs. To ensure you’re doing it right, here are a few office cleaning errors many people make. Learn how to avoid them and set your office up for long-term success. Keep reading! 1. Disregarding Highly-Trafficked Areas These areas, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and reception areas, see more usage than other areas and are prone to higher levels of dirt, dust, and debris. To avoid this error, it is important to prioritize these areas, as they should be cleaned more frequently and thoroughly. For example, bathroom fixtures should be cleaned with a disinfectant, not just soap and water, to ensure that these surfaces are sanitized and bacteria-free. Kitchen areas should also be sanitized, and these areas should be wiped down and vacuumed regularly. Additionally, reception areas should be cleaned frequently to ensure that they are inviting and comfortable for visitors coming into the office. 2. Ignoring Dust Buildup in the Office Dust buildup in an office is a common and often overlooked cleaning error. Dust can accumulate very quickly, especially in workplaces with multiple surfaces and high foot traffic. To avoid dust buildup, consistent cleaning is essential. Start by dusting floors and surfaces at least once a week, and be sure to vacuum carpets every few days. Change AC filters regularly and keep windows closed unless ventilation is required. 3. No Cleaning Schedule As the weeks pass, dust and dirt accumulate, and surfaces, and even equipment, become breeding grounds for bacteria and allergens. To help avoid these regular and avoidable cleaning mistakes, establish a cleaning schedule. Office personnel should adhere to this schedule and remind each other to keep the workspace safe and clean. Additionally, find a commercial cleaning company and set an office cleaning routine schedule at least once a month. 4. Not Training Your Employees for Optimal Office Sanitation Ensuring that employees are trained to follow proper cleaning protocol is essential in order to guarantee a safe and clean work environment. Employees should be taught the basics, such as proper waste/recycling disposal, clean-up technique, dust and vacuum considerations, and properly sanitizing surfaces and objects. In addition, employees should also be taught the correct personal hygiene practices, such as handwashing and covering their noses and mouth when sneezing. 5. Overlooking Bacteria Hotspots These areas exist in any workplace and must be properly sanitized to reduce the risk of spreading germs and viruses. Cleaning staff should take extra precautions when cleaning commonly used objects like phones, computers, and keyboards, to ensure that all areas are cleaned. Properly disinfecting office doorknobs, light switches, and furniture is also important in keeping hotspots germ-free. Keeping germ-spreading items such as trash cans and recycling bins frequently emptied can reduce the potential for bacteria growth. Avoid These Office Cleaning Errors Today Following proper cleaning guidelines and protocols can help keep an office environment hygienic and safe for all employees. Educating yourself and your staff regularly on proper cleaning techniques and processes is the best way to avoid common office cleaning errors. Call your trusted cleaning service today for a personalized, tailored office cleaning experience for your unique space! Check out the rest of our site today for more!



