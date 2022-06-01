Top 9 IT Outsourcing Benefits for Businesses in 2022



According to this article from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, at least 75% of small businesses today use technology in some form. They use it to communicate with customers, manage sales, and advertise their services and products. Many businesses only made it through the last two years thanks to the remote working capabilities offered by technology, combined with the benefits of outsourced IT management to keep everything running smoothly. Now that things are returning to normal, many businesses are still enjoying IT outsourcing benefits to keep growing and thriving in a competitive environment. Keep reading to find out what outsourced IT services can offer you. 1. Boost Your Remote Working Capabilities A recent survey by McKinsey indicates that remote work is here to stay for the foreseeable future, with 50% of respondents saying they’d prefer a hybrid work arrangement in the future. Employees enjoy the flexibility that remote work brings, while businesses can benefit from various cost savings when they opt for a remote work environment. The obvious benefits to employers are savings on infrastructure expenses since they require less office space for fewer in-house employees, as well as increased job satisfaction. It’s difficult for an in-house IT team to see to the needs of remote workers as effectively as usual. In these cases, businesses can consider a variety of options for IT services. Outsourced IT works remotely to ensure your workers stay online and ready for action at any time of the day. 2. Cost-Saving IT Outsourcing Benefits Hiring an in-house team of IT experts is an expensive undertaking, for instance, you can expect to pay an IT manager at least $159,000 per year. Plus, you’ll need to pay for the costs of onboarding these professionals, training, and paid leave. You’re bound to need more than one IT professional to deal with common IT issues, too. These may include: Web developers

Technicians

Programmers

Helpdesk personnel Technology is a vast, quickly evolving field and unless you’re an IT expert yourself, you may never know if you’ve hired the right person for the job. On top of that, there’s an extremely high demand for qualified IT personnel. That means these expensive team members might find another higher-paying job at any moment. When they, do, you’ll need to start the long and expensive process involved in replacing them all over again. Plus, nobody wants employees who’ve had access to their operational secrets heading out the door. Your IT outsourcing budget needn’t cater to any of these uncertainties. When you work with a certified IT service, you’ve got 24/7 access to a team of highly-qualified personnel to cater to all your IT needs. Your service provider deals with all the costs of hiring, training, and replacing these team members when necessary. Some business owners might feel uncomfortable having ‘strangers’ running their technology, but you can rest assured, that your IT provider only allows employees of the highest level access to your confidential information. They’re also well-versed in all the latest regulations regarding client confidentiality and ISO standards in their field. It might seem like you can count on an in-house team to show a vested interest and loyalty toward your business. In truth, they can always find another job. By contrast, an outsourced IT provider views you as a valuable client in an increasingly competitive industry. You needn’t lose the personal element when you choose outsourced IT, either. When you work with local IT services, you can still meet with them face to face when necessary, so you don’t lose the human touch in your interactions. Most of these businesses prefer an initial consultation to review your current infrastructure and processes, so they can help you plan a way forward. 3. Uninterrupted Service and Support Most IT in-house support teams work office hours. That means they’re usually off duty at critical times, like when you’re burning the midnight oil to meet a critical deadline. If you encounter a technical issue after hours, and you call them for assistance, you’re expected to pay them overtime rates for their services. In-house team members also take time off and get sick from time to time, leaving you without the help you need for extended periods. Managed IT services offer always-on support and assistance. They can help you and your remote workers by accessing their systems remotely and assisting telephonically with particularly complex situations. When you upgrade your systems, they can guide remote workers through any new concepts, saving you the hassle and expense of extra training. By proactively monitoring your services 24/7, outsourced remote IT professionals can identify and correct any looming issues before they impact your business. These businesses often have representatives around the globe, so you’re covered in any time zone. This is particularly useful for larger businesses with branches all over the world. 4. Take Advantage of Evolving Technology Since the use of technology became the norm in business, it’s evolved incredibly rapidly. That makes it easy for your larger, more prosperous competitors to outpace you when it comes to the latest tech unless you can move with the times too. When you hire an outsourced IT provider, they bear they can help you take advantage of the most up-to-date solutions for your business needs. That way, you don’t need to spend hours researching the best options for your business, only to find they’re outdated in a few months. Again, unless you have considerable knowledge of IT yourself, you probably won’t even know where to start. An outsourced IT provider saves you the time, money, and stress associated with finding and enjoying the benefits of modern-day technology. 5. Stay Online and Up To Date Outsourced IT vendors make it their business to stay updated on the latest advancements. They’ll also ensure your current software is always running the latest version thanks to regular updates. Anyone who has ever worked with a modern operating system knows that updates can eat into your productive time and sometimes cause serious problems in the hands of the uninitiated. Yet, these updates are vital to prevent viruses and keep your systems operating at their best. Your outsourced IT team completes all necessary updates after hours, so you don’t miss a beat while enjoying the benefits of running the latest version of your software. They also hire the most experienced and qualified personnel to ensure you get to enjoy the benefits of advanced industry knowledge. They’re responsible for training these professionals in the most advanced troubleshooting methods and techniques, so you’ll never face delays caused by inexperienced employees trying to resolve IT issues themselves. 6. Enjoy State-of-the-Art Security As fast as technology advances, cybercrime does, too. These hackers and phishers never rest in their quest to infiltrate businesses and disrupt their operations. A data security breach can result in the loss of vital data, lengthy disruptions in your operations, and even costly lawsuits. Don’t take chances with run-of-the-mill security software. Outsourced IT services monitor your systems around the clock, so they can respond to a suspected attack instantly. They run consistent security updates and backups to ensure your systems stay safe from the devastating consequences of a cyberattack. They keep these backups in secure locations, remote from your premises. This keeps your data safe from system failures or any disaster that could befall your business, like a fire. These offsite locations keep your data secure and safe from prying eyes, too. They’re protected by the most secure and innovative encrypted security measures available. If you experience potentially crippling data losses, outsourced IT services can easily wind the clock back to your latest update to limit the damage. That way, you’ll only lose a day’s worth of work if a disaster strikes. 7. Flexible, Scalable Services When you hire a team of in-house IT professionals with diverse skills, there’s a chance you might not have enough work to keep them busy all day. With outsourced IT, you only pay for the services you need. These companies offer scalable packages that you can increase according to your needs. They can also offer invaluable advice about enhancing your technology gradually in line with your business growth and budget. That way, you don’t end up paying expensive salaries to team members who aren’t working full time. Instead, you pay only a portion of the costs of these employees’ salaries in proportion to how much you use their services. When you have a special one-off project to complete, your outsourced IT provider has the team to assist you with this. You won’t need to hire expensive temporary employees or end up with new hires you don’t need after the fact. You only pay for the time you use this personnel. 8. Outsourced IT Boosts Your Business Leaving your IT operations to a team of professionals can enhance your business in a variety of ways. These include: Bolstering Your Business Efficiency Technology can help your business perform optimally in many ways, but it can also cause frustrating and costly delays due to malfunctions, system errors, and user inexperience. No business owner wants these frustrating issues to hamper how well they can run their business. Outsourced IT services eliminate these unpredictable occurrences, so your tech does what it’s meant to do. Improving Productivity The latest technology and software simply get things done faster. You can link all your departments via your network, for instant updates on orders, payments, and more. That means your customers get what they need much faster. Your team can resolve customers’ queries more efficiently when they have updated information at their fingertips, too. An outsourced IT service provider will assist you with sourcing and implementing increasing levels of efficiency in your operations. They’re firmly focused on your future goals and can cater to your current needs with this in mind. In this way, you can look forward to better productivity, now and as your business grows. Happy Customers Modern-day consumers expect instant gratification. If you consistently tell customers your systems are down, they’ll soon find somewhere else to spend their money. Slow, outdated software can’t meet the demands of your customers. Consumers who enjoy fast, efficient service post glowing reviews online and tell their friends about it, too. In this small way, advanced, functioning technology helps attract more customers, and even benefits your digital marketing efforts. In this way, choosing a competent IT tech partner is an investment in a more prosperous future for your business and your employees. 9. You Can Focus on Growing Your Business As a business owner, you’ve got enough on your plate without having to worry about updating software and handling system errors. With outsourced IT, you don’t need to spare a thought for the day-to-day IT operations of your business. They can quickly resolve issues that may have you spending hours at a time looking for solutions. That way, you’re free to focus on what you’re best at. That is coming up with innovative ways to grow your business, market your offering and increase your profits. Outsourced IT is an excellent way to streamline your operations within your budget. With these professionals at your side, you can tick IT issues off your to-do list once and for all. Move with the Times It’s difficult for small businesses to compete with larger enterprises in a technologically-advanced environment. These giant corporations can employ many highly skilled IT professionals in-house and afford to implement the latest tech at a moment’s notice. In this light, one of the most significant IT outsourcing benefits is that they level the playing field for small businesses in this regard. Outsourced IT services give you access to advanced technologies and experienced technicians at a fraction of the price. This helps you stay competitive in areas you could never consider on your own. Are you always looking for innovative ideas to take your business to the next level? Browse our website for all the best advice and up-to-date information.



