What Size Generator Do I Need for My Business?

If your power went out, would you be able to continue doing business? Get the answer to “what size generator do I need” in this guide.

Regional blackouts can cost areas hundreds of millions of dollars in spoiled food, lost productivity, and other commercial efforts. If your company is faced with a power outage that lasts even 12 hours, your company’s profits will suffer.

When you’re assessing whether to get a generator, you need to ask “What size generator do I need?”

The answer is complicated and requires you to think deeply about your company. Here are three things to consider.

1. Assess Your Power Needs

Every building manager should have a rough idea of what the basic power needs are on every floor of an office.

Depending on whether you’re a law firm, dentist office, or psychotherapist, you’ll have different requirements for your office. If your needs are low enough, an outage might go unnoticed by your customers or clients.

Your responsibility is to know how much you use on a daily basis and what your overall draw is. You could cause an outage if you’re flirting with the edges of your office’s capacity. If you’re overusing energy as it is, you might not ever be able to match your needs with a generator.

That’s why you have to start thinking strategically about how much you really need. If you’re working on rolling out a major project, a power outage could do untold damage.

2. Know Your Minimum Daily Needs

Different companies will need different things to keep going. While you won’t be expected to work at maximum capacity during an outage, you need to keep yourself from being incapacitated.

If your business is on the edge of profitability, an outage could do serious damage to your margins.

Be sure that you’re meeting your daily minimum needs with your generator. If you can’t keep your scheduling system or your basic customer service system online, you’ll leave your customers high and dry.

3. Servers Are a Must

If you’ve got all of your data living on servers on-site, make sure your generator has them covered first and foremost.

When customers are accessing your website, they don’t necessarily know there’s a power outage. For that matter, they shouldn’t know.

It takes a lot of efforts and sometimes thousands of dollars per client to get people into your sales funnel. Having your website go down can flush that money down the drain.

It’s even more imperative if you run a platform that users are constantly accessing. You can limit some capabilities in case of an outage, but you need to keep some access open. Your clients will be furious if they lose their information in the midst of a form submission.

Ask “What Size Generator Do I Need” before It’s Too Late

If you’re still wondering “what size generator do I need?”, speak to the building administrator. They can break down what is possible and what other companies might be using.

In case you own the building, ask colleagues and other businesses which solutions work for them.

Also, check in with your team during your daily scrum to find out what they think your needs are before you make a decision.