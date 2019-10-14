4 Serious Consequences of Texting and Driving

According to experts, 9 people die every day due to distracted driving in the United States. Distracted drivers often tend to text and drive. We can all try to deny it, but we have been guilty of this distraction while driving.

You might’ve been lucky enough to not cause an accident while driving distracted. However, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t keep in mind the consequences of texting and driving. Learning these implications can put everything into perspective and push you to avoid distracted driving at all costs.

Want to learn the consequences of driving distracted? Here are the top 4 repercussions why you should stop texting and driving.

1. Suspension or Revocation of Your Driver’s License

Believe it or not, the police may stop you for driving and texting. Every time an officer gives you a ticket they’ll take points off your driving record. Your driver’s license may be suspended or revoked if they deduct too many points.

Depending on your state of residence, reinstating your license may involve paying a fee and attending a hearing. The requirements may vary on a case by case basis. You should check your local Department of Motor Vehicles website to learn about the process to reinstate your driving privileges.

2. Causing a Traffic Accident

The biggest consequences of texting while driving is causing a traffic accident. Damages to your vehicle and suffering injuries are some of the consequences you can fix easily.

However, these accidents can end in life-changing consequences such as the death of a victim, yourself, or a loved one. If you cause an accident while texting, the victim’s attorney will be establishing liability based on cellphone usage. The court can see this conduct as aggravating, therefore, increasing your penalty.

3. Violating Texting and Driving Laws

Today, more states are banning using your cellphone while driving. If you choose to keep texting and driving, you’ll violate these laws. While these vary on a state basis, infringing these laws can put you in a tough spot and cost you more than a fine.

4. Increasing Your Car Insurance Premiums

Causing traffic accidents will increase your insurance premiums. However, your insurance carrier may also skyrocket your premiums based on your driving record. Remember the officer will deduct points from your record every time they give you a ticket for texting and driving.

Can You Prevent the Consequences of Texting and Driving?

You can prevent the consequences of texting and driving by avoiding any distractions while on the road. You should consider installing apps to turn on drive mode to silence any notifications from texts. Some of these applications even send auto-reply texts letting your contact know you’re on the road.

It may be tempting to answer that text from your best friend or loved one, but it can get you in big trouble. Depending on your state, you may violate local laws or even receive fines. Texting while driving may increase your insurance premiums and ultimately cause a traffic accident.

