7 Real Estate SEO Tips Every Realtor Should Be Using

A website is essential for realtor success but how are you ensuring your listing is reaching the top of the search engines? Check out these 7 real estate SEO tips you need to incorporate into your site.



Real estate companies can benefit massively from SEO. If you run a real estate company, you might be interested in how you can use SEO to improve your bottom line.

Fortunately, SEO for real estate isn’t too complicated.

In fact, if you keep reading, you’ll learn 7 real estate SEO tips you can use to generate more leads and revenue for your real estate company.

Let’s begin!

1. Learn How to Create Great Content

If you want to win with SEO, one of the main things you need to focus on is creating content. But, you can just create any old content. You need to think about creating content that is great.

When you know how to create great content, it becomes a lot easier to improve your ability to rank. One of the best ways you can create great content is by making something more in-depth than what currently exists. Check out this website, if you want to see an example of how you can create real estate content.

2. Pay Attention to Keywords

Aside from creating great content, you also need to pay close attention to keywords. You want to think about creating content that is going to target ‘client producing’ keywords.

You can generally identify these keywords using the Google Keyword Planner. To do this, input a basic keyword related to your industry. Something like ‘real estate companies in Chicago’ for example.

Then take a look at the keywords provided by the tool.

The keywords that have the highest CPC, will be the ones that produce the most customers. If these keywords were not so good at producing customers, people would not bid so highly for them.

3. Learn How to Build Backlinks to Your Content

Backlinks are the other key pillar of a solid SEO strategy. If you want your content to rank, you will need to build links to it. There are many ways you can build links.

The most important thing you need to do is create something worth linking too. Once you’ve done that you should think about reaching out to people that might be interested in linking to your content.

One of the best ways to do this is by finding people who’ve shared content like yours. You can find such individuals using tools such as Buzzsumo. Once you’ve found these people, ask them to take a look at your content. Mention to them that you’d appreciated a link if they like the content.

You could also use the same approach towards people that have linked to content that is like yours. You can find such content, by performing a search using a keyword that will bring up similar content.

4. Keep Your Content Updated

Google rewards websites that keep their content updated. If you have managed to achieve some good rankings with your content, make sure you keep things updated.

In doing so, you will ensure you do not lose any of these rankings. When you are updating your content, think about making it more topically relevant.

Suppose there have been industry updates since your content was initially published. You need to ensure the updated content reflects these updates.

5. Get Your Content on Social Media

Your SEO rankings can improve as a result of something known as ‘branded searches.’

This is where people search for the name of your brand, and not for any other kind of keyword.

One way to increase the number of branded searches for your website is by getting your content on social media. If your content is on social media and it is being shared, you will be able to increase the number of people looking for your website.

If you want to improve the number of people sharing your content, consider putting some money behind your content. Think about using paid ads to expose your content to more people.

6. Set Up a Google My Business Profile

You should also think about setting up a ‘Google My Business‘ profile. This will ensure that your business can be found on Google maps. It will also make it easier for your business to be shown when people perform a local search.

It’s also worth mentioning that a Google My Business profile also helps you manage the reviews people have left for your business. By setting this up, it is now possible for you to counteract any negative reviews that might have been left, about your real estate company.

7. Make Sure Your Website Is Mobile-Friendly

There is a reason to believe that Google is rewarding websites that cater to mobile users. This makes sense when you consider how many mobile users access the internet, primarily through their mobile device.

You need to think about how you are going to make your website mobile-friendly. The easiest way to do this is by using a mobile-friendly theme on your site.

If you need help with such a theme, reach out to a freelance web developer. They should be able to help you set this up.

Have You Mastered Real Estate SEO?

If you can master real estate SEO you will be able to provide your real estate company with incredible opportunities.

In this post, we’ve taken a look at some of the things you can do to get results with real estate SEO. You need to focus on targeting the right keywords. You also need to think about creating high-quality content.

It is important you make sure you are always learning. The world of SEO is constantly changing.

If you want to make sure you are able to benefit fully from SEO, you need to make sure you are up to date with industry changes. You can do this by visiting industry blogs.

After all, if you know something your competitors don’t, there’s a good chance your business will be able to benefit from this knowledge.

