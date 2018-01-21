Product Sales Spreadsheet Help

Small Business Ideas Forum Topics –

Help with a Product Sales Spreadsheet:

“My parents run a small business; it is just the two of them. They have started to sell some products. The amounts are tiny. I created some spreadsheets to calculate the revenue they are getting buy using their purchase cost and the client’s purchase price. It’s perfect but for one thing. My spreadsheet assumes that the prices my parents pay for the products are constant. They are not. They may get 10 units for $6, and then find it on sale and order 10 units for $5. Does anyone know of a downloadable spreadsheet for this situation, or can help my write an equation for this to work in excel? Any help or advice is appreciated!” – Afriel444

See Product Sales Spread Sheet Help

View Today’s Small Business Discussions

at the Small Business Ideas Forum