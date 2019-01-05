Get to Work: How to Be Productive When Working From Home

Have you spent the last 10 years of your life dreading going into the office? You probably sat at your desk wishing you could be one of the lucky ones who gets to work from home.

However, if you’ve recently accepted a remote position, you may be noticing that working from home is harder than it looks. So, how can you stay productive when your dog is begging for a walk, you can’t stop looking at the pile of dishes in the sink, or your comfy couch is calling your name?

Luckily, we have the answer you’re looking for! Keep reading to learn how to be productive at your new remote job.

Keep a Morning Routine

Are you currently starting your work day before changing out of your pajamas? While it is tempting to stay in your comfy clothes as long as possible, this isn’t the best way to be productive.

Instead, try to keep the same morning routine you had when you worked in an office. Get up at the same time every day, take a shower, have a nice cup of coffee, get dressed, and then start work. Repeating this routine will help you get into work mode.

Make a Schedule

If you don’t have to start work at a certain time, you may find it hard to wake up early. At first, you think it’s no big deal to sleep in for another hour, then this moves to an hour and a half. And before you know it, you’re sleeping in until noon!

Giving yourself a schedule and sticking to it is vital when working from home. Decide what time you’ll start work, what time you’ll have lunch, and what time you’ll end work. Write down daily and weekly goals to accomplish and tell yourself you’ll have to work late if you don’t finish your daily goals on time.

Set Up a Workspace

One of the hardest parts of working from home is separating your work time from your relaxation time. This is why you should consider setting up a workspace.

This should preferably be a separate room. Get a nice sized desk, a good chair, and decorate it to look like a real office. Having a specific office space in your home will tell your brain it’s work time when you’re in there, so you can focus better.

Give Yourself a Change of Scenery

Sometimes working in the same place every day can get monotonous. If you feel like it’s stifling your creativity, or you just can’t focus, try getting a change of scenery.

Head over to a cafe or a local park. If you don’t want to work in public, read more about boosting your curb appeal. Your home will look great, and it’ll make your front porch a more appealing place to work from, so you can get a little fresh air and stay productive.

How to Be Productive at Your Remote Job

If you finally snagged your dream job working from home, you’ll want to ensure you stay focused to impress your boss. From keeping a morning routine to enjoying a change of scenery, there are plenty of ways you can learn how to be productive at your new remote job.

