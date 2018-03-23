8 Ways Your Office Design Can Make You More Productive

Your ability to concentrate and thrive in business is impacted by many factors. Learn how your office design can help make your more productive.



Productivity is key to the success of any professional. In today’s world, there are a variety of ways to increase productivity. From every kind of electronic (tablets, watches, computers, phones, and even headphones), to apps or software programs for those electronic devices.

Many professionals will go on about their daily routines – how they adjust their schedules to be more effective and productive.

However, many professionals forget one major component to being productive. Their workspace.

Believe it or not, office design is important when being more productive. A cluttered, disorganized, and stressful work environment can lead to distractions and almost no productivity whatsoever.

Interior design is about more than just making a home look nice. It has had its hand in office and workspace design for years to enhance the productivity of professionals.

If you’ve been wondering how to increase your own productivity, then these eight key ways to improve your office design are for you!

1. Lighting

One of the most important factors in staying focused and being more productive is lighting. Unfortunately, lighting is one of the most overlooked aspects of creating a productive work environment.

In fact, poor lighting can actually cause fatigue, eye strain, headaches, and irritability. Dark places have even been known to cause depression.

If working in a company office, you may not have control over the lighting in the area. If able, though, consider bringing in a small desk lamp for your work area. And, if you have your own office away from everyone else, you could turn off the main office lights and use your own lamps to create your own lighting design.

If working from home, however, you can arrange the lighting as you need to. Try to create a lighting plan that’s not too bright and not too dark, but is lit to create optimal focus and allow you to be more productive.

Also, consider opening windows to allow in more natural light. Natural light is very beneficial for maintaining focus and being productive. We will cover more about that later on.

2. Clutter

Clutter, also known as the arch-enemy of productivity and focus, is the easiest and toughest thing to control. It’s easy because all that’s needed is to put things away where they belong. It’s hard because most people don’t like to clean.

Working in a company office, it may be impossible to control all of the clutter around your area.

However, you can certainly control the amount of clutter in your own personal work environment.

Whether you work in a company office or have a home office/work environment, it’s a good idea to set aside at least ten minutes at the beginning or end of the day to clean and organize your work area. Ensure all files and folders are put away in their proper places, and if necessary, dust and wipe down your work area surfaces.

3. Scents Can Make You More Productive

Our sense of smell is very powerful and can affect our current mood. Adding scents to your work area can have a huge impact on your ability to focus and be more productive.

Certain scents have been known to have very specific effects:

Pine – increases alertness

Cinnamon – improves focus

Lavender – helps you to relax

These are just a few examples. Any scent will work as long as you enjoy it and it relaxes you. Be mindful of others around you, however. Be sure to choose a scent everyone will appreciate.

4. Noise

Noise levels can be just as important as light in terms of focus and productivity. Noise level can vary depending upon the size of the team you’re working with, the number of people within your immediate working area, or if working from home, the number of people you live with.

Noise is not merely just distracting, it can also raise stress levels. To reduce noise and high-stress levels caused by noise, consider wearing noise-canceling headphones. Also, if your office or work area has its own private door, consider simply closing the door.

5. Nature

Nature is key to relaxing, lowering stress, and finding peace within ourselves. So it stands to reason that bringing nature into your work area will benefit you in the same way.

If able, try opening windows, letting in light and air from outside, or simply add plants to your work area. If working in a company office, even a small desk plant can have a big impact on your ability to focus and be more productive.

Also, taking a break or having lunch outside can help to increase relaxation. If working from home, even something as simple as stepping out on a patio or into your backyard can do wonders for your mood.

6. Perspective

The direction that space focuses the user’s attention, whether inward or outward, is something to consider when designing or redesigning a work environment.

Is it best to limit what the user of the space is able to see? Or would it be better for everyone if they could see the entire office floor, house, or apartment?

These questions are important to ask when determining the perspective of an office or work environment. Whatever space is chosen, make sure it’s what the user of the space desires, whether that be yourself or your team.

7. Size of the Space

When discussing office space and work environments, size does matter. Too large of a space and there’s the potential for some of it to go unused or to be not used efficiently. This can be distracting and difficult to work in.

Conversely, too small a workspace and the user can feel cramped and unable to focus due to the space lending itself easily to clutter and chaos. Make sure space is the right size for its purpose and the purpose of those using it.

8. Sit/Stand Options

One of the new popular trends in office interior design is sit-to-stand desks. The reason for this is their ability to be easily adjusted based on the user’s preference.

They allow the user to have control over their own comfort without losing productivity from constantly needing to walk away from their desk after sitting or standing for too long.

Get Productive About Your Office Design!

Whether working in a company office or your home office, office design is extremely important to productivity and focus. The above ideas are extremely helpful in creating a work environment that you can get the most out of.

