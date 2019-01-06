Finding Your Niche: 4 Tips for Finding a Niche for Your Practice

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field of psychology will experience above-average job growth of 22 percent in the ten years between 2010 and 2020. Mental health issues and self-care does not carry the stigma it once did, and more and more, people feel comfortable turning to a therapist for help with a variety of issues and concerns.

With this increased demand comes an increased opportunity for therapists. In order to establish a successful practice, however, you must start by niche picking for your specific practice.

Figuring out how to find your niche market can be challenging, but it’s an important part of the process if you want to grow your business. If you don’t narrow it down, you will run the risk of being too general.

Below, we’re sharing four tips on finding your niche so your practice can be successful. Read on to learn more.

1. Determine Your Interests

If you’re curious about how to find niches for your therapy practice, start by thinking about what you loved studying in school. Your niche should be something that you’re passionate about, and school is usually the time when we are most tapped into what our passions are.

If you are already a working therapist, you can also think about the times when you’ve felt most successful or fulfilled. What kind of problems were you helping your clients through? Even if you only have internship experience, the exercise can still be useful.

2. Learn Your Market

Part of niche picking is understanding the market that your therapy practice will be a part of. Especially if you are in a well-populated area, there may be many established therapy practices already. You can distinguish yourself by having a different therapy niche.

For example, if there are a lot of marriage therapists or family counselors in your area, you should consider how to find niches that are different, so there will be less competition.

3. Solicit Feedback

Accurate self-evaluation is difficult for everyone, even therapists. You may not always have the clearest understanding of what you’re good at, or why your clients choose your services over other therapists.

Asking for honest feedback can help you understand your strengths and weaknesses as a therapist. From there, you can narrow down your niche so that you are playing to your strengths.

4. Experiment with Options

Finding a niche as a therapist is not easy, and it can require some trial and error. Don’t be afraid to try out a couple of different options, and evaluate what works best. When you are first starting out and growing your practice, you have some flexibility.

The important thing is that you’re honest with yourself as you are experimenting. If something isn’t working, you can’t be afraid to make that judgment call and pivot into something else.

Ready to Start Finding Your Niche?

Even as a therapist, you are not always going to have all the right answers, especially when it comes to your own practice. Finding your niche can be a long process, but it will be well worth it in the end.

