Opening Your Own Detox Clinic: The Main Types of Detox Clinics and Most Common Addictions

Did you know that 23.5 million people in the United States suffer from some kind of alcohol or illicit drug addiction? Many of these addicted persons want to find a way to quit, but they don’t know how.

Are you interested in starting a health care business that truly helps vulnerable people? You may want to consider opening your own drug detox clinic.

Learn about the two main types of detox clinics and the most common addictions people suffer from when they enter detox below.

The Two Types of Drug Detox Clinics

The two most common types of drug detox clinics are in-patient centers and outpatient centers.

In-Patient Drug Treatment

An in-patient drug treatment center refers to when a patient moves into a dedicated detox program where they receive care 24-hours a day. This the best option for patients with severe or life-threatening addictions. There they receive the medical treatment they need to make it through withdrawal.

An in-patient detox clinic may offer either long-term or short-term treatment options.

Long-term stays usually last about 6-12 months. They mainly focus on behavioral changes and instilling personal responsibility. Many of these long-term centers provide comprehensive services. Things like job training and placement help patients reintegrate with society.

Short-term in-patient treatment provides an intense, abbreviated version of detox. They generally offer an approach similar to the 12-step program used by Alcoholics Anonymous. It begins with detox to get through withdrawal symptoms followed by therapy and other aftercare programs.

Outpatient Drug Treatment

An outpatient detox center costs much less than an in-patient center and works best for patients with mild to moderate addictions. This model allows patients to continue living at home and working like normal while getting help from a solid social support system.

Some one-day detox clinics offer an intense one-day treatment. These are best for people experiencing moderate withdrawal symptoms that they cannot handle on their own.

Outpatient programs usually involve weekly group therapy sessions. They also feature combined treatment for any underlying mental health issues.

What Are the Most Common Addictions Needing Treatment at a Detox Clinic?

Not every drug addiction requires treatment at a detox clinic. It often depends on the severity of the addiction and what drug caused the addiction. The most common addictions needing professional treatment are:

Alcohol & Benzodiazepines

Someone addicted to alcohol or benzodiazepines experience similar withdrawal symptoms. These drugs function in a similar way and cause some of the most extreme and dangerous withdrawal symptoms for patients. Those include:

Agitation/aggression

Severe anxiety and paranoia

Hallucinations

Body tremors

Seizures

Death

Check out this blog to learn what patients experience going through Benzodiazepine withdrawal.

Opioids (Prescription Painkillers and Heroin)

Another very common addiction treated at a detox center is opioid addiction. It is a major public health issue in the United States. Patients suffering from opioid addiction experience the following withdrawal symptoms:

Hyper-sensitivity to pain

Joint and bone pain

Gastrointestinal issues

Muscle aches

These severe symptoms make it hard to say no alone.

Stimulants (Methamphetamine and Cocaine)

Finally, stimulants make up a large portion of patients in detox clinics. They tend to suffer from major mental health issues like depression and suicidal thoughts or attempts.

Helpful Business Advice for All Industries in One Place

Now you should have a better understanding of the kinds of detox clinics healthcare providers open and the types of addictions they treat. Use this information to decide if you would prefer to help patients with severe or mild addictions.

Want some more tips for opening a successful business no matter your industry? Check out the Small Business Brief blog for smart budgeting tips and tons more advice to help your business flourish.