5 Easy Assisted Living Marketing Strategies That Actually Work

Are you in the assisted living business? If so, you already understand that it’s an industry filled with plenty of challenges. Among these is learning to effectively market your assisted living facility.

As with any other industry, assisted living marketing isn’t easy. And yet it’s not impossible. All you need are a few helpful tips to get you moving in the right direction. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place for answers!

Let’s take a look at an assisted living marketing plan that is sure to produce amazing results.

Social Media Presence

Believe or not, even assisted living facilities can benefit from social media. This is the way more and more people get their information today, regardless of their age. That’s why a strong social media presence is crucial to drawing attention to your business.

The various social media platforms also provide the opportunity for you to interact with followers and potential customers. It also enables you to point readers to your website and blog where you can discuss topics important to those with loved ones who are residents of assisted living communities.

Build a Website

There’s no longer any excuse for a business to not have a professionally designed website that looks clean and inviting. A website is your online presence where people can learn more about your business and what your facility has to offer.

This is a great place to post photos as well as staff bios. It’s also vital to have a blog where you can discuss issues related to life in an assisted living community.

Inbound Marketing

Inbound marketing techniques are incredibly effective at drawing visitors and potential customers to your business. With digital marketing, you can use a combination of marketing channels such as SEO, social media, and content marketing to increase reach and drive traffic to your website.

Outbound Marketing

This is the other side of the coin. Outbound marketing involves paid media such as paid emails, display advertising and other traditional offline advertising, and PPC.

Email Newsletters

Believe it or not, there are still very few forms of marketing outreach as effective as a strong email list. Using social media to drive leads for building an email list gives you the power to reach consumers directly.

Email newsletters provide you with the opportunity to offer great content to advertise your business. You can provide links to blogs, include invitations to events, and create high-quality videos that give visitors insight into your community that photos and text alone simply cannot communicate.

The Value of Good Assisted Living Marketing

It’s hard to put a price tag on the importance and value of solid assisted living marketing. After all, you’ve put a lot of work and love into creating a community where residents feel safe and secure, and now you need to spread the word.

Putting these tips into practice will get you moving in the right direction and help your business grow into the kind of successful assisted living community that you’ve always believed it could be!

Click here to learn 8 things you need to know before starting your first small business.