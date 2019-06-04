SEO and Your Business: Why You Need it

Do you have an SEO strategy for your business? Whatever your industry or size, having a digital marketing strategy will help you attract new clients and grow. SEO may be the most integral piece of this strategy.

If this is a new concept to you, or if you’re not sure how it will help, keep reading. The information below will allow you to make an informed decision regarding SEO and your business.

What Can SEO Do for Your Business?

Search Engine Optimization is the practice of coordinating your website with what search engines look for. This increases your digital presence, making it easier for your audience to find you.

Here’s why that’s so important.

Visibility

How often do you click on the second page of a Google search? How about the third? Not often, right?

Up to 92% of people never click past the first page of a search. If you’re not there, you may as well not be anywhere. Whether you sell products internationally, services locally, or even online training like at Clarionttech, you need to be found.

Increased Sales

To underscore the importance of earning a high-ranking, 82% of smartphone users conduct an online search before making a purchase. These are motivated buyers ready to make a purchase.

Why wouldn’t you want to improve your chances of generating more sales? Offer your clients what they want and they’ll reward you for it. SEO is a key step in closing these sales.

Better Understand Your Clients

Practicing good SEO will provide insights into who your customers are and how they behave. This allows you to better target them and offer what they want.

Keyword research is an important component of SEO. Learning what keywords your audience uses can open up a whole new world of opportunity for you.

Better Customer Experience

People often think of SEO as satisfying the needs of the search engines. That isn’t quite true.

Google’s priority is improving the customers’ experience. They are only as valuable as they are helpful to the user. That means that they craft their algorithm around the audiences’ habits.

So, if you practice proper SEO, you’re actually meeting the needs of the people you’re hoping to reach. Search engines are simply the means of getting to them. This results in a better experience for the user.

Strengthen Your Brand

A great way to increase your web traffic is to provide information and resources your clients want. Content has become one of the pillars of digital marketing for this reason.

As your customers learn to rely on your expertise, your brand grows stronger. You’ll be recognized as an authority within your industry. This kind of brand-power can’t be bought through simple marketing campaigns.

Final Thoughts on SEO and Your Business

Unlike other digital marketing strategies, SEO is relatively inexpensive. SEO and your business is a long-term process that will reward you over time. Unlike an ad campaign, you’re making yourself available to people actively looking for the services you offer.

For more ideas on growing your small business, visit our blog.