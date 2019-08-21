Reach New Clients! How to Create a Comprehensive SEO Plan for Your Company Website

67,000 searches are performed on Google every second. This proves that search engine optimization, abbreviated as SEO, is a necessary tool in your digital marketing campaign.

When you do SEO campaign research, you probably read the same facts, such as how keywords are essential to your campaign and why every business should blog.

All of this information is true. But you’ll achieve the most SEO success when you create a powerful strategy and regularly execute it.

But how do you create an SEO strategy? What techniques should it include?

Continue reading to discover how to create a comprehensive SEO plan for your business.

The Types of SEO You Need

SEO aims to drive organic traffic to your website. You can achieve this with the three main types of SEO: on-page, off-page, and technical SEO.

On-Page SEO

This strategy focuses on all SEO aspects on your website and on each page. Examples include keywords, your content, and other techniques that can improve your search engine ranking.

Off-Page SEO

This technique focuses on every SEO aspect that’s off of your website but can still link back to your website.

Backlinking is a perfect example. If another website links back to your website, Google’s bots will crawl that webpage and will boost your SEO rankings.

Technical SEO

The technical aspects of your website also influence your search engine rankings.

Google’s bots can only interpret your SEO techniques if you’re speaking their language — code. This is why you should ensure your website is technically up to par with Google’s standards.

As well as looking for general aspects such as meta tags, Google’s bots will also scan your website’s architecture to make sure your design is modern and your website runs well.

An outdated and ill-performing website can result in bad SEO results.

Creating Your SEO Plan: DIY or Outsource?

Now that you know the basic SEO types, you’re about ready to create your SEO plan. But should you do your own SEO or outsource your SEO duties, teaming up with an SEO professional to create and execute a strategy?

Here are the pros and cons of both.

DIY

Many businesses opt to do their own SEO because they have complete control.

SEO has a huge emphasis on content and branding. No one knows your company’s voice or brand better than you do. This will help achieve consistency and will create an atmosphere your buyers can always expect.

You’ll also save a lot of money. Top-level SEO experts will charge at least $500/month for a range of SEO services. These services typically come with contracts that will lock you in for a certain duration.

At the same time, SEO experts are experts for a reason. They know how to grow your brand and you can expect great results when you work with an SEO firm.

While you may like having control of your voice and branding, you have limited expertise regarding SEO tactics and techniques.

Outsource

As stated previously, you’ll work with professional SEO firms who have a record of taking normal companies and increasing their digital presence ten-fold.

That’s because they know all of the tricks of the trade and can create a results-driven strategy to ensure your brand grows digitally.

While outsourcing SEO does cost money, your ROI potentials are tremendous. In addition, outsourcing SEO is cheaper than hiring and staff and you won’t be attempting your own SEO campaign.

Most SEO companies, such as www.seoexplode.com, also specialize in multiple SEO skillsets and can offer other services such as web design.

The main issue you’ll run into is competition. There are so many SEO firms out there — which one do you choose? Read reviews, take a look at their past clients, and see if they have experience working with other companies in your niche.

Create Your SEO Plan

From on-page to technical SEO, many techniques are required to dominate the Google search engine. Here are the vital SEO strategies that will help you rank this year.

Keyword Research

Keywords are the lifeblood of every SEO campaign. Why is that? Well, visitors search terms in Google, right? In order to ensure your website shows up on search results, you need to know what your audience is searching.

To know which keywords to use, look for ones with high search traffic. However, you’ll also face some competition. This is why you should also look for keywords with low keyword difficulty and low competition.

Competition refers to how many other websites optimize their blogs and pages for that keyword. Difficulty relates to the number of backlinks you need to rank for that keyword.

How often should you perform keyword research? Ideally, each time you write a blog. But you should at least search for new keywords every three months, or at least ensure the ones you’re currently using are still ranking well.

Create a Blog

One of the best ways to put those keywords to good use and entice an audience is by blogging.

The modern consumer doesn’t want archaic sales tactics — they want education. They want to trust a brand and know they’re making a smart purchase.

How do you create your blog? Several website and hosting platforms offer a built-in blog and CMS system.

For example, if you own an eCommerce business and you use Shopify as your website platform, Shopify offers a blogging platform with your account.

You can also create a separate blog using a popular CMS platform. Great examples include WordPress and Wix.

From here, start writing. Use the keywords you found from your research and optimize your blogs for these keywords.

Use a combination of external and internal linking so Google better recognizes your website and can better identify your niche.

Create a Content Calendar

In order to ensure your blog continues ranking well, you need to publish consistent content. Create a content calendar and plan out your blog posts.

Research topics and keywords ahead of time, as well as other useful information such as the meta description and even some research sources.

Plan out when you’re writing the blog but also when you will publish the blog. If you have the time, blog several times a week. If you don’t have the time, one blog published every two weeks will suffice.

Optimize Your Web Pages for SEO

Your blog isn’t the only page that requires SEO techniques. You should always optimize your page for SEO. This includes your product or services pages, any landing pages, the “about us” or “contact us” page, and even your home page.

While it’s not necessary to update these pages like a blog, you should at least research the keywords you used for those pages and ensure they still rank.

It’s also a good idea to regularly audit these pages, especially if you’re using branded keywords to rank them.

Go Social

What do your social media pages have to do with your SEO results? Everything! Certain social media marketing strategies can help increase your traffic. As your traffic improves, Google will recognize your brand more.

In addition, YouTube is also a major search engine — publishing video content can further improve your search engine results.

First, share your blogs on your social media channels.

You can post a link directly to a Facebook status and share it with your customers. You can also Tweet your links your blogs — you may have to shorten them to abide by Twitter’s 140 characters or less policy.

If you have more than 10,000 followers, you can add a URL to your Instagram story.

Start uploading videos to YouTube. These videos will help entice your audience even further, giving them more insight into your business and your products.

Some popular video types to create are explainer videos, unboxing videos, and product tutorials.

Invest in Off-Page SEO Techniques

We mentioned some off-page SEO tricks, such as social media marketing. But there are other ways to enhance your off-page SEO efforts.

First, invest in guest posting. You can supply links, such as a landing page or a product page, to another blogger.

They can write a blog that relates to your link or website and will link back to your blog. Google will crawl that blog and will come across your link, helping enhance your link rank.

Other ways to improve your off-page SEO efforts include creating a customer review campaign, commenting on popular forums such as Quora and Reddit, and adding an RSS feed subscription box.

Keep Up With Technical SEO Trends

Sure, your website is updated and modern now. But will it be in the next couple of years? This is why you should always keep up with technical SEO trends and apply them to your website.

Always ensure your website has great UX value and loads quickly.

Search trends, such as voice search, are becoming the new norm. Switch to HTTPS for added security, optimize your website for mobile browsing, and use meta titles, descriptions, and tags for your content.

Measure Your Performance

No SEO plan is complete without measuring your performance. You want to ensure your SEO strategies are working, right? Create goals for yourself. Measure the performance of blogs. Track your website traffic.

You should track these metrics at least every month, ideally every week, depending on your goals.

Use Your SEO Strategy to Improve Your Digital Presence

SEO helps improve your search engine results, helping to increase your customer base and your sales. In order to be successful on Google, you must create a successful SEO plan.

