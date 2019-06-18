Blogging and SEO: 7 Tips to Optimize Your Blog Posts

By 2020, companies in the U.S. will spend approximately $18 billion on search engine optimization (SEO). This marketing strategy can help put your blog posts on the map.

That way, customers can find your content and your business.

Without SEO, however, competitors are reaching your customers first!

Here are seven ways you can optimize your SEO blog. With these tips, you can get your website content to display on the first page of a search.

That way, you’re reaching new customers and aiming above the competition, too!

1. Ramp Up Research

Any efficient SEO strategy starts with research.

To begin, you need to know who your customers are. What are they searching for and what problems are they trying to solve?

Answering these questions can help determine high-quality content.

That way, you’re writing SEO blog posts that respond to search intent. Google rewards websites that offer customers quality content by boosting their rankings.

As you research your customers, develop a list of keywords. These keywords should be relevant to your product or service. They will become the basis for your SEO blogs.

One of the most recent SEO for blogging strategies is the topic cluster model.

Using this strategy, you can organize main “pillars” of content. Then, you can break these pillars into more specific sub-topics, or “clusters.”

This strategy can help website visitors find the content they’re looking for. As an added bonus, it helps Google crawl and index your content, too!

2. Search It Yourself

Once you have that list of keywords, start searching!

Searching these keywords on your own can help you develop a list of blog article prompts. Take a look at what’s already ranking at the top of the first page.

As you read this SEO blog post, ask yourself why the post earned a high ranking.

Is it well-written and engaging? Is the topic clear, informative, and focused throughout the post? Before clicking on the post, did the snippet snag your attention?

These posts are your competition. Once you start writing posts for your SEO blog, keep this content in mind.

You can also use this content to curate your own. If you can write the same piece better and provide readers with additional value, go for it!

3. Get the Title on Point

Search engines pay attention to titles. It’s one of many ways they determine what the post is about and how to rank it.

When writing your title, make sure your primary target keyword is apparent.

Then, make sure the title is compelling. When readers see this title, you want it to grab their attention. That way, they’re encouraged to click and read more.

Focus on the value you’re providing or the problem your solving.

Making this value a part of your title can also compel people to click on your post.

Instead of running through this checklist and worrying about Google’s ever-changing algorithm, you can hire experts who are up for the task.

You can read more to discover the benefits of managed SEO for your company.

4. Update the URL

Google also checks for your SEO blog URLs. Like your title, the URL should contain your target keyword as well.

This is another way search engines understand what the page is about.

Try not to make the URL too long. Instead, focus on the content and your keyword. That way, the content is obvious to search engines and your readers.

5. Sort It Out

Once you have your topic, title, and keywords, start typing!

Google will look for your keyword in a few key places within the content. This includes:

The title

Headings and subheadings

The intro paragraph

The closing paragraph

Anchor text

Meta descriptions

However, that doesn’t mean you want to keyword stuff your content. Instead, make sure your SEO blog post reads naturally and conversationally.

Attracting people to your website won’t do much good if your writing sounds awkward. Instead, focus on writing to help your customers out.

Otherwise, Google and your readers will pass on exploring your posts.

6. Imagine That

The images on your page need a little attention, too.

When you upload an image to your SEO blog, change the file name first. Then, go to your media library and change the title, alt text, and description.

Try to include your (you guessed it) target keyword in these areas.

Google checks your photos for keywords as well, so this is another opportunity to optimize your content.

7. Link Up

According to FitSmallBusiness, links impact rankings more than any other factor. Quality content is close behind.

To optimize your SEO blog, your posts need two types of links. These include internal links and external links.

Internal links are URLs that send website visitors to other pages on your website. These can include a service page, contact page, or another blog post. By sending visitors to these pages, you’re showing them all the resources you have to offer.

Internal links also improve click-through-rate and decrease bounce rate. These are both criteria Google looks for when choosing rankings.

External links are URLs that send website visitors to a different website. These links can help support your content with industry data from relevant experts.

Google also looks for external links from reputable resources when crawling your website.

You might even receive a link in return. That way, someone else’s website sends new visitors to your content.

As a result, you’re broadening your reach and building your business!

7 Totally Worthwhile Tips for Your SEO Blog

With these seven worthwhile tips for your SEO blog, you can start optimizing today. These optimization tips can help ensure Google finds and prioritizes your content.

That way, your SEO blog posts are headed up the search engine results pages.

As a result, it becomes a lot easier for potential customers to find your content and business online.

Keep up with the latest strategies and trends. Discover more SEO and marketing advice from the experts by exploring our latest posts!