How to Create a Second YouTube Channel for Your Small Business

Anyone who has subscribed to YouTube has a YouTube channel. Although the majority of the estimated 2 billion monthly users worldwide log-in to view content, they can also create their own.

When it comes to building a business channel, you’ll want to separate your personal channel from your brand. You may be wondering how to create a second YouTube channel if you already have one that is used for other reasons. The truth is, YouTube doesn’t have a maximum on how many channels a person operates.

As a matter of fact, a user can operate numerous channels from one email log-in.

If you have a small business and considering creating a channel for your business, first consider the purpose of the channel. Next, consider how to brand your YouTube channel. It is important to be clear on your purpose before activating a business channel.

Keep reading for these tips on how to successfully launch an additional YouTube channel to promote your small business.

How to Create a Second YouTube Channel for Business?

Creating a brand account YouTube Channel starts with the basics. You can start a second account using your existing Google login. Or you can create a separate login using a different email.

You’ll follow the same steps as you did when you created your first YouTube account. Once you have the channel, follow these steps to customize it and start creating business-related content.

Create a Channel Name

Naming your business’s YouTube channel requires a name that reflects the essence of what your business is all about. It can be the exact name of the business or something catchy.

For example, you may run a real estate company. Instead of naming your channel after your agency, you could use a title such as, at home with and insert your first name.

The description field that appears on all YouTube videos can list the business name, contact information, and more about the business.

Brand Your Channel

Customizing the YouTube channel to reflect your brand includes using your business logo and creating graphics that are unique to your identity. Create an intro, which is a short clip of about 15 seconds which plays at the start of your video.

You can also include an outro to end your video and share your business social media handles.

Utilize a music library company to incorporate music for a dynamic and memorable intro. Music isn’t just for your intro, it can be used throughout the video. Ensure you have rights to the music used in your videos.

Decide if You Want to Monetize

A key feature of YouTube channels is the ability to monetize your content. When it comes to business content, you’ll need to let viewers know if you are being paid to promote a product or service. This comes into play for social media influencers and affiliate marketers.

Businesses will also have the option to promote their content via Google’s AdWords product. This is a great way to get views for your content and build your following.

Plan Your Content

A business YouTube channel differs from a personal channel in that your content is part of your overall marketing strategy. The topics you cover should be focused on your product or service.

It is okay to incorporate warm and fuzzy pieces every now or then but ultimately, the goal is to marketing your business and building your brand.

Pre-Recorded, Premieres, and Live Streams

There are three ways to present content on your channel. You can upload prerecorded and edited videos as regular upload or as a premiere. Premieres allows the content creator to air a prerecorded video similar to live content. With a Live stream, the content is airing in real-time.

Regardless of which route you choose, you’ll need to invest in equipment for starting a YouTube channel.

Today our smartphones are equipped with cameras and recorders that produce high-quality images. If you don’t have a good phone you may want to upgrade or buy a camera designed for recording video.

Lighting is another crucial part of creating videos. Even the best camera can’t perform at the highest level if the lighting is off. A microphone is another investment if the recording device does not produce the best quality sound.

Incorporating Apps

Videos have become very popular and with that popularity, the market has gotten its share of apps to increase user engagement. One popular feature is the ability to add people to your video stream. This is great when you want to bring on industry professionals for interviews or expanded knowledge.

Other apps allow users to use customized images as a backdrop using a green screen. You can promote engagement by spotlighting viewer comments into the video. Another tool is the capability to take calls from your viewing audience.

Incorporate SEO

As with all online marketing techniques SEO will play a pivotal part in getting your content noticed. This includes the title of your videos, keywords in the description, and the thumbnails used for your videos.

Optimizing videos will assist in your videos being picked up by YouTube algorithms. Depending on the basis of your content SEO tactics can make a big difference.

Grow Your Audience

Your channel is up and running, now what? Building an audience takes time and patience. If you are lucky people will flock to your channel and tell everyone about it. The reality is that rarely happens.

Encourage viewers to like your videos and subscribe to your channel. Share content on all of your social platforms. If you have a newsletter notify your email list when new content is uploaded.

Make the Best of Your Small Business Channel

Knowing how to create a second YouTube channel is just the start. Bringing your vision to life will require planning and execution. Remember your professional reputation is at stake, so you’ll want to keep it classy and stay on topic.

