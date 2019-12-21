What is the Average Cost of a Car Accident? A Helpful Guide

Did you know that in 2017 there were over 6 million motor vehicle accidents?

What Is the Average Cost of a Car Accident?

There are many factors that go into how much a car accident ends up costing. It varies on the injuries, vehicle damage, wage losses, and medical expenses. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that medical care costs and productivity losses from injuries and deaths from car accidents exceeded $75 billion in 2017.

The average cost for each death in a motor vehicle accident is over $1 million dollars and the average cost for each disabling injury is $93,800. The property damage average of the cost per vehicle is $4,400. The National Safety Council reported the numbers above in a 2017 report.

Do not forget that all of the numbers the National Safety Councils reports are estimates because it’s impossible to give an exact number of all the costs associated with injuries and fatalities from every single person involved in a traffic crash. The numbers are pretty alarming and a good reminder to speak with a professional if you find yourself dealing with the aftermath of a car accident.

Injury Lawyers

When you are in a car accident at the moment you might not feel much pain or even realize that you are hurt. After a car accident, your body is in shock and your adrenaline is running at an all-time high making it difficult to asses your injuries and how much impact the accident had on your body.

This is why it’s always recommended to first go get checked out at a hospital or doctor and then find yourself a lawyer to stand by your side. A lawyer will help you navigate through this confusing and scary time. If you can’t work because of the injuries you suffered you definitely will want someone in your corner to help you get the help and settlement that you deserve.

Annual Global Stats

It’s always interesting to see how the world as a whole is doing when it comes to road accidents. It helps us put into perspective how people around the globe are doing when it comes to being on the road.

Globally almost 1.25 million people die every year due to motor vehicle crashes. In addition to 1.25 million people, 20-50 million people are disabled or injured thanks to being involved in a car accident. Nearly 400,000 of those fatalities are people under the age of 25.

Most car accident deaths are young adults between the ages of 15-44. Car accidents are the second leading cause of death for children between the ages of 5-14.

Over 90% of road fatalities are in low-income and middle-income countries. This is an alarming number because those countries have less than half of the worlds’ vehicles. Road accidents cost low and middle-income countries $65 billion annually (this number is higher than the total amount received in developmental assistance).

United States Stats

Motor vehicle accidents cost the U.S. $230.6 billion dollars annually. Car accident are the greatest annual cause of death of healthy United States citizens just traveling on the road.

There are over 37,000 fatalities every year in the United States thanks to car accidents and in addition to the fatalities, 2.35 million people are injured or disabled.

Children under the age of 15 accounts for over 1,600 of the 37,000 car accident fatalities. Almost 8,000 people are killed in motor vehicle accidents that involve drivers between the ages of 16-20.

Help Reduce These Numbers

We can all put in our part to be safer while on the road. Road safety is a shared responsibility where everyone can contribute to safer driving and lower accidents. Everyone has to be committed to safety and driving as safely as possible.

No drinking and driving, no texting while driving, and no smoking while driving will help immensely in bringing fatalities and injuries down when it comes to getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Next time you get in your vehicle and put your seatbelt on, turn off all distractions to make sure you are aware at all times of not only where you are driving but of the other drivers around you. Just because you are being safe doesn’t mean than someone else is being safe and it’s up to you to keep an eye for less safe drivers.

Even though fatal and non-fatal accidents have been on a downward trend we want to do our best to always be on the lookout while out on the roads. If the weather is terrible and you don’t really have to drive, choose to stay home instead.

As you can see the average cost of a car accident has too many variables to put out a specific number. If there is a fatality involved the costs are much higher. No one wants to deal with accidents but the truth is every time we drive we put ourselves at risk – this is why it’s wise to be on your P’s and Q’s at all times.

