What are Analytics? A Beginner’s Guide to Analytics for Ecommerce

What are analytics? In the world of ecommerce, you need to make sound decisions. Those decisions need to be based on data. Find out more about analytics here.

Ecommerce is a big, competitive, complicated business. The good news is it’s always growing, which means there’s always room for your company. But in order to keep up, you’ll need to know how to track, read and respond to analytics.

What are analytics? They are the most important part of a successful ecommerce business. They are the only way your ecommerce business is going to make it.

In order to use analytics, you’ll need the right tools and the right knowledge. Today, we’re going to give you this knowledge. Read this comprehensive overview to learn what analytics are, why you need them and how to use them for your business.

What Are Analytics?

Analytics are another word for metrics. They are data collected to track the performance of your various business efforts.

In other words, analytics are the exact track record of how every effort of your business is performing. they grade every detail of every aspect of everything you do.

Why Are Analytics Important?

You’ll need these analytics to evaluate your marketing campaigns, customer satisfaction, purchasing behavior, and anything else that’s important to your business. Then you can use this data to improve all of your efforts.

How Do I Track Analytics?

Since ecommerce is a digitally dependent business, ecommerce analytics are easy to track if you have the right tools. And fortunately, most of these tools are available for free.

You can sign up right now to get started with your free Google Analytics account. You can also pay for a reputable, high-quality ecommerce analytics service from a company like Zik Analytics.

What Analytics Should I Track?

From your Google Analytics dashboard, you can track these metrics

Real-Time: This is what’s happening on your website right now

Audience: This tells you the type of people viewing your site

Acquisition: This tells you by what means people are finding your site

Behavior: This tracks how people behave on your site, such as the actions they take and how long they stay

Conversions: This tells you about your conversions and sales

In addition, you can integrate Ecommerce Tracking into your Google Analytics account.

How do I Use the Analytics?

Let’s break these down individually.

Real-Time

This is important for monitoring how well your current marketing and promotional efforts are doing.

Audience

By knowing what kind of people are viewing your site, you can figure out which demographics you want to start focusing more attention on. Once you take measures on this front, you can track the success of these efforts.

Acquisition

Acquisition reports help you in much the same way as the audience reports. It lets you see what methods of customer acquisition attract the most traffic and which lead to the most sales. You can use this to decide which efforts you want to build up and which ones you don’t want to waste your time on.

Behavior

When you see which areas of your site are underperforming, you can investigate your site to discover the reason. This can help you correct simple mistakes in your site’s design that are turning away business.

Conversions

You can use these reports to figure out which items need more promotional effort or which ones should just be discontinued. They can also help you come up with appropriate price changes.

Don’t Give Up!

There are two final aspects of analytics we haven’t mentioned yet: trial and error. We could also call it luck and longevity.

It takes lots of time and testing to get used to using analytics and to get results. Though it depends mostly on your skill in using analytics to improve, there is some luck involved as well.

Don’t be too discouraged when your efforts to improve don’t go as planned. This is normal.

But the most important thing is longevity. No matter what, stay in the game.

Many companies don’t see the results they want fast enough and drop out. By staying in longer than your competitors, you get a slice of their business when they leave. The longer you stay in, the bigger the advantage you’ll get over those who quit too quickly.

So if it looks like your analytics aren’t improving no matter what you try, don’t give up. After a year or so, you’ll see improvements more and more.

Start Using Analytics Today

What are analytics? They’re the foundation of ecommerce success!

For related content, check out our article on 13 Social Media Mistakes most companies make!