Top 7 Fitness Marketing Tips

Are you looking to get the word out about your fitness center? Here are the top 7 fitness marketing tips.

Small businesses have been increasing their budget for digital marketing for years, now spending nearly 50% on digital. If you’re trying to decide how to improve your fitness marketing strategy, digital is the way to go. But where should you put your money?

Small businesses might be wary about shaking up their marketing budgets when they’re unsure of the kind of return on investment they’re going to get. As consumers now find out about new businesses almost exclusively through search engines, digital marketing will soon eclipse traditional marketing.

Navigating the world of digital marketing can be complicated for companies used to traditional methods. To ensure that your fitness marketing meets your company’s goals, follow these 7 tips for success.

1. Use Online Scheduling

As app-based ordering has taken over nearly every service on the planet, workout, training, and yoga appointments are no exception. Users love the ability to book an appointment quickly and easily through their phone.

Scheduling software like Mindbody gives users a simple way to find out about the classes and trainers nearest to them, giving them what they’re looking for. Mindbody also gives fitness providers the ability to offer discounts and package deals to users.

Their unique customer profile can help you track their visits and see when they haven’t been to your studio in a while. You can offer them a special deal and see if they want to come back in the next couple of weeks.

Mindbody will also show you employee schedules so you can do your payroll a little bit easier.

2. Get On Top Of SEO

Search engine optimization or SEO is how you prepare yourself to end up high in search engine results. By adding keyword phrases and local geographical terms to your content, you’ll end up getting in front of the eyes of your local clients.

Take a look at your site on every kind of device you can. Make sure it loads quickly and looks organized. Search engines will give you a higher ranking if your site is well organized.

Be sure there are no broken links or dead ends on your site. Obey the three-click rule, by making all of your content available in no less than three clicks. Search engines will have an easier time indexing your site and serving it up to customers who are searching for you.

Be sure you’re adding your keywords and address information on every page. This will help you stay on top of customer search results.

3. Use Online Business Directories

When you search for a business online and their business phone number pops right up, it isn’t because someone at Google really loves that business. It’s because that business took the time to fill out the information for their Google My Business account.

Directories like Google My Business, Yahoo! Local, and Yelp will give your business information to users, making it easier for them to get in touch. Make sure all of your information reads accurately so that customers can call you as soon as your search results come up.

Make it easy for customers to get in touch and start leaving positive feedback by using these popular directories.

4. Make a Blog

Search engines also reward sites that offer a lot of fresh original content. Think about adding a blog to your site. Offer fitness tips or the low-down on the best diets and equipment to your customers through your blog.

The more views and shares you get to that content, the more your rankings will climb. You’ll build brand authority and have search engines convinced that you’re the expert in your field.

Add equipment reviews like the one at Body Gear Guide one for tools you’d recommend to your clients.

Avoid posting quotes or copying and pasting anyone else’s content. You’ll lose points in the search engine rankings for posting duplicate content.

5. Create A Custom Logo

Coming up with a logo with one or two strong colors will help your fitness marketing strategy by burning your brand into the minds of potential clients.

If you can’t come up with one on your own, ask a local graphic designer or try out someone offering the service on Fiverr. For a small fee, you could have an original logo that gives customers everything they need to know wrapped up in a memorable image.

Be bold but don’t hit customers over the head with unnecessary information. Follow the K.I.S.S. principle as closely as possible.

6. Use Targeted Ads

Using social media, you can create viral targeted ads that hit your audience where they are. With most social media users spending several hours a day on their preferred app, you can breed familiarity with something cute or funny.

Have a sense of humor with your audience and engage them. Find something culturally or socially relevant that your fitness marketing could fit with.

Even if they’re not ready to work with you today, by seeing your name over and over, you’ll be the first person they think of when they need your service.

7. Engage The Community

On social media, follow your customers and other health and wellness companies. Mention them when it’s relevant and share when you’re visiting their businesses.

If you’re thinking about launching a big campaign, reach out to other local businesses and see if they want to collaborate. If you offer health and wellness classes, see if a local juice bar wants to give coupons for a free juice to your customers when they sign up. In exchange, you can offer a discounted membership to any of their customers.

Small businesses need to work together to survive. Reach out and you’ll see that other businesses will be excited to work together.

Fitness Marketing Doesn’t Have To Cost A Fortune

You can implement most of these marketing tactics without hiring a professional. Even the more complicated SEO marketing can be started on your own. If you’re ready to take your fitness marketing to the next level, contact us for more tips on how to get there.