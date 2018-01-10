15 Best Business Ideas With Low Investment

You’re looking to start a business, but the startup costs are holding you back. Not to worry. Here are the best business ideas with low investment.

There are a lot of reasons people are starting their own businesses. Maybe they have a clever idea on how to solve a problem or maybe they’re not being challenged or fulfilled at their day job.

More than half of millennials in one survey have considered starting their own business and they start twice as many businesses as previous generations. They look at entrepreneurship as the right path to the future, setting up job security for themselves and others.

Sound familiar? You want your own business, either full-time or as a side-gig, but you don’t have the capital necessary to get the ball rolling or you don’t have the time to raise it.

Keep reading for the 15 best business ideas with low investment.

1. What You’re Already Doing

Do you love what you do what want to earn more money? Start your own consulting business or go out on your own.

If you’ve been doing this job for a while and have been networking properly, you can get the word out with relative ease and start making money immediately.

2. Personal/Virtual Assistant

If you want to choose your own hours, work from home, and enjoy helping people, this could be the career path for you.

This is a job for someone who likes to wear many hats. You will be handling anything from emails and phone calls to event planning.

3. Social Media Management

Most of us spend way too much time on social media. Why not turn this into something lucrative? The average pay for a social media manager is nearly $50k a year!

If you’re looking for best business ideas with low investment, it’s not going to get any easier than this. Create a portfolio showcasing your talents on all of the major channels like Instagram and Twitter, Yelp reviews, and anything else you can think of.

4. Start a Blog

Blogging, first and foremost, is a great creative outlet. It takes time to build a following and make money.

However, it’s easy to set up and manage and once you’ve put in the time, you’ll see small amounts of money trickling in and after a few years, this can turn into a decent income.

5. SEO Services

Are you an expert in link building? Do you know more about PPC than anyone else you know?

Maybe it’s time to offer some SEO services to those who need it.

6. Sell Products Online

Etsy, eBay, and other sites are designed to help sellers find the right buyers for their products. You can flip what you find at estate sales and junk shops or make your own crafts.

You can also create downloadable products and host them on a blog or explore drop shipping.

7. Graphic Design

In the digital age, it’s rare to find a company who is successful and doesn’t have a website.

New businesses start every day and they’re going to need they own piece of digital real estate. You can design websites, logos, and any other digital products a business may need.

8. Freelance Writing/Editing

Content is king! Yet there isn’t a CEO or CFO in the world who has time to write the content themselves and marketers are notoriously bad when it comes to the craft.

If you have talent as a wordsmith, you can earn a living or decent side-gig money from offering your skills.

9. Resume Writer

Resumes are much harder to write than most people realize. Millennials are now the largest generation in the workforce and every year, more graduate from high school or college with no idea on how to impress a hiring manager with a resume.

If you’re aware of how to do this, you can make good money by taking other people’s information and turning it into a document that will help get their foot in the door.

10. Flip Websites

If SEO comes naturally to you, flipping websites and domain names are great ways to make money.

You can build these out or leave them as is. Expand your network to move these as quickly as possible.

11. Sell Photos Online

If you’re a photography hobbyist, this is perfect for you and one of the best business ideas with low investment.

Take photos and load them on to websites that host stock images. You’ll be paid every time someone licenses your product.

12. E-commerce Store

If you’re a hermit or don’t have the time to operate a brick a mortar store, an e-commerce version is a great choice.

Websites never close!

13. Call Center Representative

This is one of the most popular work from home jobs around. All you need is a computer and a phone line to get started.

Companies typically pay upwards of $15 an hour for the service. Considering how much you’ll save on commuting costs, it could translate into much more.

14. Event Planning

If you enjoy planning birthday parties, weddings, and everything in between, this could be a game changer for you.

This industry is lucrative if you have a good system in place and excellent time management skills.

15. Personal Services

If you enjoy pets, you can become a dog groomer or have a dog walking or sitting service.

If DIY or fixing things is your forte, consider starting up a handyman gig on the side. In a few years, you can be building decks and docks and making a killing while doing it.

Final Thoughts on Best Business Ideas With Low Investment

You can teach English to students all over the world, become a personal chef, or start a cleaning business.

The world is your oyster and finding your passion doesn’t have to break the bank. Find out what you really want to do with your life and make it happen.

The post on the best business ideas with low investment is a great place to start but it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

