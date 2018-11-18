Work Hard, Play Hard! 5 Easy Ways to Create a Wonderful Work Environment

Do you want your employees to enjoy an inviting atmosphere office atmosphere? If so, here are 5 easy ways to create a wonderful work environment.

A recent study found that 71% of employees are looking for new jobs, with 64% of people reporting they don’t feel supported by their supervisors.

As a business owner or manager, it’s essential that you demonstrate your appreciation for your team.

Let’s get into how you can promote both a productive and happy work environment.

Get To Know Your Employees

It’s one thing to know your employees’ professional strengths, weaknesses, and job responsibilities. It’s another to emphasize and promote positive, meaningful dialogue with them.

While you shouldn’t become best friends with your employees, it’s important to get to know the people working for you.

Ask them about their families and what they did over the weekend. Take the time to learn about what they enjoy doing outside of work. Companies like Bridge Brothers know that valuing employees is just as important as valuing clients, and that kind of philosophy will serve your employees well.

Highlight Appreciation

Many employees complain that they don’t feel respected or appreciated enough at work. However, a simple compliment can go a long way in showing your gratitude.

It doesn’t need to be a monetary gift, either. Merely sending out an email that says, Hey! Nice job! can make a tremendous difference.

Consider how you can incorporate appreciation into weekly or monthly events. For example, employee-of-the-month programs incentivize employees to work hard, and it provides you with the opportunity to acknowledge successes.

Ask For Feedback

There’s a good chance that your team has great ideas and perspectives on potential business ideas and improvements.

While it may be simple and tempting to keep to your usual routines, you may be missing out on a more efficient or productive method. Make it a point to listen to new ideas and keep an open door policy regarding employee feedback.

Shake Up The Routine

Everyone finds themselves in a work rut from time to time. Consider how you can promote a positive and happy work environment by treating your team to something different and fun.

Whether it’s a company lunch or an afternoon spent at the park or even just offering your employees the opportunity to work remotely from time to time, a change in routine can improve productivity and promote a positive workplace culture.

Not sure how to break out of a rut? Ask employees what they think would help boost their productivity and retain happiness in the workplace!

Stay Positive Yourself

The best way to infuse happiness within your workplace? It starts inward. If you’re smiling, positive, and feeling good about your day, your employees will, in turn, feel more inspired and relaxed.

The opposite is also true. If you’re cynical, guarded, and critical of yourself and others, your employees will feel on edge and anxious.

Final Thoughts On Creating A Happy Work Environment

Happy employees make for productive employees. Don’t overlook the benefits of fostering a happy work environment for your team- it’ll pay off in dividends with both your retention and your reputation.

Are you interested in connecting with other like-minded individuals striving to improve workplace productivity? Join our small business forum today!