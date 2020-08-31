Top 5 Jobs You Can Get With a GED

If, because of financial or life situations, you will not be able to go to college or finish high school, there is still an option to finish your education and put you on a good path for the rest of your life. A GED is one of the best steps if you do not have a high school diploma or college degree to prove you have finished your education. It can also open doors to developing a career that matches your interests and skills.

Undoubtedly, there will people in your life who ask “What jobs can you get with a GED?” or “What jobs require a GED?”

What many people don’t know is that having a GED does not stop you from getting a good job these days. This is because there are a growing number of industries willing to hire. Here are the top 5 jobs you can get with a GED.

How to Get a GED

To take the GED to complete your education, you are only required, depending on the state you live in,

be at least 16 years old

not currently be enrolled in high school

not currently possess a high school diploma

have a valid ID i.e. driver’s license

The best way to pass the GED exam is to start studying and look over materials that you will need for the Science, Reasoning Through Language Arts, Math, and Social Studies sections. View here for practice tests that can help you study for the GED exam.

Jobs You Can Get With A GED

1. Electrician

To get started in keeping the lights on in homes and businesses, becoming an electrician usually means receiving on-site training and an apprenticeship. If you’re interested in working with your hands and have an inkling for mechanics, you could look at an average salary of $56,180 per year, with top electricians earning more than $85,000.

2. Legal Title Examiner

A title examiner is a job in the legal profession at a property insurance company, real estate firm, or legal firm where you look through property records to see if the property can be sold or not.

3. Administrative and Office Support

If you prefer working in an office and using your computer and literacy skills, working as an administrative assistant, receptionist, or secretary would be a good fit for you since many offices are in need of administrative support to keep things organized.

4. Security Guard

One GED job that can help you work in roles that protect people is as a security guard. Through working as one, it can build your experience with law enforcement and can help you find opportunities to become a police officer, depending on the branch you’d be interested in.

5. Healthcare

As part of one of the largest industries in the United States, some healthcare and personal care jobs open to people who received their GED are as a healthcare assistant, home health aide, and a community healthcare worker. These jobs don’t usually require postsecondary training and the salary can range on average from $38,370 to $52,000.

A GED Provides No Limits in Your Career

The first step to taking on your future career and the rest of your life are jobs you can get with a GED, jobs that could include the ones listed in this post.

To learn more information about news and advice for small business owners and entrepreneurs, visit our blog today.