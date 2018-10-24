8 Ways to Make Your Cleaning Business a Success

Starting your own cleaning business is a great idea, but where do you start? Here are 8 ways to help make your cleaning business a success!

Over 550,000 people become entrepreneurs every month. If you’re ready to take the plunge, this doesn’t need to be a dream any longer.

If you’re looking for work that doesn’t involve someone standing over your shoulder and love to make homes sparkle, a house cleaning business could fit the bill.

But what if you don’t know people who need a cleaning person? Perhaps you’re not sure where to get started and how to get the word out.

Here are 8 ways you can start and promote your cleaning business startup either for low-cost or free, ensuring you get a variety of clients.

1. Use Promotional Items to Promote Your Cleaning Business Startup

Promotional items offer a simple way to get the word out about your business. They don’t cost a lot to get printed, and you’ll find several different options that can appeal to those you’re trying to market to.

Some popular promotional choices include:

Magnets

Pens

Keychains

Lanyards

Calendars

You can use promotional items either when you go to networking events or even direct mail to customers. The best part about using this method is many people hang on to the items for a long time, ensuring that if they need cleaning services and have your number available, it’s highly likely you’ll get a call.

2. Find Different Events to Network At

One of the best ways to get new clients is going to networking organizations. If you’re networking with busy professionals, they’re sure to need a cleaning service either for their home or office.

Possible events include community college networking or community event, trade shows or even homeowner associations. These can put you directly in touch with the types of customers that need your services.

Even if you don’t meet your ideal client base through these, you could get referred or find other possible leads. It never hurts to put your name out there as you get involved in your local community.

3. Consider Marketing Your House Cleaning Business to a Niche

Think about who your ideal clients are and how you’d like to reach them. Where do they live? Consider their needs.

Perhaps you’d enjoy cleaning apartments or condos. If that’s the case, focus on areas that have luxury apartments with busy professionals who could benefit from your services.

Perhaps you specialize in homes, but you’d prefer to work in buildings that are larger in scale. Let your potential clients know what experience you have, the prices you’re offering, and how you’re the ideal person to meet their needs.

4. Think About Partnering With Other Businesses

Consider becoming a partner with various companies around your area that could benefit you. For example, asking to partner with a dry cleaning company allows you to send customers their way and vice versa.

You’ll likely find the types of clients who are busy, have money and need someone to help them do their cleaning. In contrast, you can refer your clients to a service that is slightly related to yours while taking care of their needs.

These types of partnerships make it easier to grow your business since they’re based on word of mouth and the trusted opinion of another business.

5. Encourage People to Spread the Word With Referrals

If you have clients you enjoy working for and would like them to spread the word, ask them for word-of-mouth referrals. This is a helpful way of gaining clients with similar needs to the ones you already serve.

Many people who find they’re satisfied with your services will suggest you to friends and loved ones anyway. But if you’d like to speed up referrals, consider adding an incentive for those who do mention your business to others.

Give them half off of a cleaning, or another similar percentage that you think is acceptable. Make it valuable so they’ll want to go out of their way to do this.

In the long run, you’ll gain a wider client base and return service, allowing you to keep everything running smoothly.

6. See How You Can Personalize Your Cleaning Services

Find different ways to make your cleaning service personal to your clients. Leaving a handwritten note saying you appreciate their business, offering a client appreciation day to them or giving them a loyalty discount are some ways you can achieve this.

Consider what their needs are and learn to manage them effectively. For example, a client that needs extra help with dusting benefits from you spending most of your time on that without overstaying past your agreed hours.

Use time management to plan what you’ll work on and how and then help them achieve their cleaning goals. This keeps their home looking the way they want and offers them a direct solution to their problem.

7. Plan Out What Products You’ll Use and How This Can Benefit Your Business

Consider the types of cleaning products you use in your cleaning business and how these appeal to people. Perhaps you have customers who feel strongly about using green products for the benefit of the planet.

In that case, it’s important to talk about what you use, specific brands, and anything you do on your end to prevent waste.

If you’d rather choose customers who have in say in cleaning products, you can promote to those who would rather supply them for you to use. This can save your company money while giving folks control over what they want.

Either way, it helps to showcase your cleaning method, which can be a major choice for some people.

8. Make It Easy For Clients to Provide Feedback

Client feedback is important in determining how your business is doing and what you can do to improve. Since you’re likely to clean while your clients are at work, think of helpful ways you can communicate with them.

Use surveys, feedback forms they can access online, and even inspection software. Knowing that they have a say in your performance encourages people to come back and use you again.

When you’re trying to build your house cleaning business, there’s a variety of ways that can help you attract more customers. Knowing how to market to them and what keeps them coming back for more are key figures in gaining more work.

