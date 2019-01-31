It’s About That Time: Here Are the Tell-Tale Signs It’s Time to Junk Your Car

It’s a well-known fact that duct tape can fix just about anything. If something breaks, there’s a good chance you can find a way to use duct tape to put it back together.

But if your car currently has one or more parts held together by duct tape, you have a problem on your hands! You should junk your car and never turn back.

There are lots of other tell-tale signs that’ll let you know it’s time to junk your car, too. Look out for them if you’re driving around in a beater that’s seen better days.

Here are 6 signs that’ll show you need to send your car to the junkyard right away and replace it with something newer.

1. Your Car Looks Like Crap

Do you wear sunglasses over your eyes and a hood over your head when you walk out to your car every day because you’re embarrassed about the way it looks?

That’s the first sign that it’s time for you to invest in a new vehicle. You should take pride in the way that your car looks, not be ashamed to be associated with it.

There are, of course, always little things that people wish they could change about their cars. But if you hate everything about your car’s appearance and don’t want people to see you standing next to it, it’s time to make a move.

Junk your car just as fast as you can so that you don’t need sunglasses and a hood anymore to protect your identity.

2. It Costs Too Much to Repair

If you have a vehicle that’s on its last legs, it likely needs to have one or two (or 10!) repairs made to it. The issues with old cars tend to pile up over time.

But the problem with making those repairs is that, more often than not, the repairs cost more than the entire car is worth. So if you go through with the repairs, you end up paying, say, $1,000 to repair a car that’s worth $500.

Stop pouring your hard-earned money into a car that’s not retaining enough value right now. You’re better off trying to sell the car for scrap and using whatever money you can get for it to purchase a new ride.

3. It Lacks Necessary Safety Features

Have you seen some of the incredible safety features that come standard in most of today’s cars?

Adaptive cruise control! Blind spot detection! Lane departure warning!

These features could save your life while you’re out on the road. They’ve almost become a necessity in this day and age when you consider how many distracted drivers there are driving around.

Your old car doesn’t have any of these kinds of features in it. It might be well-built and designed to survive an impact. But that’s about the only thing you’re going to have going for you if you’re ever in an accident in your hooptie.

4. It’s Not Big Enough Anymore

Do you always have to ask your friends to drive places because you don’t have enough room in your car to do it? Or worse, are you constantly cramming your growing family into your car at the expense of your collective comfort?

If you find yourself in either of these two scenarios, your old car is simply not big enough anymore to meet your needs. You need something that’s a lot larger to fit your friends, your family, and anyone else who needs a ride.

After you junk your car, you’ll get a chance to look around at larger vehicles that will accommodate more passengers. You won’t have to worry about trying to squeeze anyone into your tiny car anymore.

5. It’s Covered in Rust

If your vehicle has started to develop rust on the outside of it, it’s pretty much the worst thing that can happen. The rust may be confined to a small area at first, but over time, your paint is going to chip away and allow the rust to spread.

The rust will make your vehicle look unsightly. It’ll also cause the body of your car to wear down dramatically, which could cause lots of safety issues in the event of an accident.

Worst of all, there is really no turning back for a car that has started to rust. The situation is going to spiral out of control in no time, and it’s never going to get any better.

6. It’s Too Tough to Sell

When you make the decision to junk your car, you’re probably only going to get a few hundred dollars for it at most. As a result, some people try to sell their car the regular way first.

But after a few weeks, you might find that it’s almost impossible to find anyone willing to pay any significant amount of money for your car. You might even get a few offers that come in below what a scrapyard is willing to pay.

If you just can’t seem to sell your car no matter how hard you try to do it, it’s time to come to terms with the fact that your car is a junker. Your best bet at that point is to junk your car and take whatever money you can get for it.

You may have had a lot of amazing times in your car. But that shouldn’t be the only reason you hang onto it and refuse to junk it.

Junk Your Car Today

Have you finally accepted that it’s time to junk your car?

It might seem like a sad day. But look at it as an opportunity to forge a new relationship with a new car.

Whether you ultimately choose to go with a brand-new vehicle or something that’s slightly used, it’ll be better than whatever you’re driving around in now. And it won’t be long before you love it just as much as you loved your old car.

Check out our blog for information on car dealerships that might be able to sell you your next car.