What Are the Common Types of Websites?



In 2021, the number of websites was 1.88 Billion (yes, billion). And this number will only continue to grow. Despite the saturation of the market, a plethora of business owners find they need a website. Whether you're a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned veteran, having a functional website is essential. But what types of websites should business owners create? I'm glad you asked – keep reading to find your website options. Personal Websites A personal website is created by an individual to serve as a resume or personal portfolio. These are typically created using HTML or CSS and may include a blog or other content. Personal websites often showcase skills and experience and provide information about the individual. Portfolio Websites A portfolio website showcases an individual's or organization's work. A portfolio website's purpose is to exhibit finished work samples to demonstrate talent and capability to potential clients or employers. It may also be used to sell products or services. There are many different portfolio websites; the best one for you depends on your specific needs and goals. For example, if you're a freelance designer, you'll want to showcase your best work visually appealingly. If you're a photographer, you'll want to showcase your images in a way that is easy to navigate and view. E-commerce Websites Ecommerce websites are online stores that sell products or services. They can be run by businesses of all sizes, from large corporations to small businesses. There are many different eCommerce websites, each with unique features and purposes. The most common types of eCommerce websites include: Retail Websites These are the most common type of eCommerce websites. They sell products directly to consumers. Business-to-business (B2B) Websites These websites sell products or services to other businesses. Auction Websites These websites allow buyers and sellers to bid on products or services. Classified Websites These websites allow businesses or individuals to post ads for products or services. Directory Websites These websites list businesses or services by category. Social Media Websites These websites allow users to interact with each other and share information. Informational Websites An informational website is a website that provides information about a particular topic or subject. The information can be in articles, videos, or pictures. Informative websites are typically created by individuals or organizations with expertise in the subject matter. Blogs There are many different types of blogs on the internet. Some are building a website to share their thoughts and experiences with the world, while others are created by businesses to promote their products and services. Personal Blogs These are written by individuals and typically chronicle the author's life experiences. Business Blogs This promotes products and services. How-to Blogs This provides readers with step-by-step instructions on how to do something. News Blogs This provides readers with the latest news and information on various topics. Fashion Blogs This provides readers with the latest fashion trends and advice. Food Blogs These feature recipes, restaurant reviews, and other food-related content. Different Types of Websites To Consider There are many different types of websites, each with different features and purposes, but they all share one common goal: to provide users with the information or service they are looking for. If you want to create a website, it is important to determine what type of website you need. Once you know the purpose of your website, you can then begin to design and build it.




