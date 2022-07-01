Data First: Tips for Developing a Data Protection Strategy



Did you know that a new cyberattack is happening somewhere on the web every 39 seconds? Developing a data protection strategy is an essential step in preventing valuable information from falling into the wrong hands. The last thing you want is for your customer’s data to be at risk. Not sure how to begin? We have all the info you need to keep your data secure. Keep reading to learn tips on developing a data protection strategy. Define What Data You Need to Protect A data protection strategy begins with an understanding of what data needs to be protected and why. This helps you determine what security measures need to be in place to keep it safe. Once you have a handle on what data needs to be protected, you can develop a plan for how to best keep it secure. This may include implementing data encryption, establishing user access controls, and creating backup data. Understand the Threats to Your Data Every business data protection strategy should take into account the threats to their data. The first step in understanding the threats to your data is identifying your data storage. Once you know where your data is, you can start to understand the threats to that data. There are four main types of threats to data: physical, technical, human, and environmental. Physical Threats Fire and flooding are perhaps the most obvious physical threat to your data. Ensure that your data is stored in a fire-proof location. Make sure that you have a backup in case of fire and flood. Theft is a less obvious but still very real physical threat to your data. If your data is stored on a laptop or other portable device, it is at risk of being stolen. Ensure that your data is password protected and that you have a backup in case of theft. Technical Threats These threats come from both inside and outside of an organization and can take many forms. These include viruses, worms, Trojans, phishing attacks, and denial of service attacks. While many of these threats can be prevented, some will always find a way to slip through the cracks. It is important to monitor your data and be aware of the threats that exist to protect your information. To combat these threats, you need a robust data protection strategy that includes backups, encryption, and disaster recovery plans. Human Threats This is one of the most difficult threats to protect because it involves a person with access to your data. This can include employees, contractors, or anyone else with legitimate access to your systems. Another human threat to your data is social engineering. This is when someone tricks someone else into revealing sensitive information. They can do this over the phone, via email, or in person. The best way to protect against social engineering is to educate your employees on how to spot it. This also includes what they need to do if they are being targeted. Environmental Threats Extreme temperatures, humidity, and dust can damage data. Insects or other pests can also damage data by eating through storage media. They can also get inside electronic equipment and damage the circuitry. You should store backups in a safe location and use surge protectors. There are many different ways to protect data. The best method will depend on the type of data and the threats it faces. Identify the Gaps in Your Current Data It is important to review your data protection strategy. This will help identify any gaps in your current coverage. One way to identify gaps is to perform a risk assessment. This can help you to identify which data is most at risk and what kind of protection it needs. Another way is to keep up with the latest data security threats and trends. This can help you to identify new risks that you may not have considered before. Once you have identified the gaps in your data protection, you can start to develop a plan to address them. This may involve investing in new security technologies or processes. It may mean making some changes to your existing strategy. Implement Data Protection Measures Install data protection measures at all levels of the organization. This includes the network, server, application, and database level. User access to data should be carefully controlled and monitored. Encrypt sensitive data to prevent unauthorized access. Create data backups on a regular basis to ensure that information can be recovered in the event of a system failure. It is best to hire professional IT personnel to ensure that everything is done effectively. Search IT Support near me through your browser to find the best one for your data protection needs. Test and Update the Strategy When it comes to developing a data protection strategy, it’s important to test and update it regularly. By doing so, you can ensure that your strategy is up to date and effective. There are a few different ways to test your strategy. One way is to run a simulation. This can help you to see how your strategy would fare in a real-world attack. Another way to test your strategy is to use an online tool. This can help you see how well your strategy works in an automated way. Once you’ve tested your strategy, it’s important to update it accordingly. This means incorporating any new findings or changes that you’ve discovered. By testing and updating your strategy, you can help to keep your data safe. Effective Data Protection Strategy Organizations must take a proactive and holistic approach to their data protection strategy. This is to ensure they are adequately prepared for today’s digital landscape. It should be developed with the organization’s specific needs in mind and with input from all stakeholders. The strategy should be reviewed and updated on a regular basis to ensure it remains relevant and effective. Use these tips to get started on developing a strategy that will work for your organization. For more data security tips and tricks, continue reading the other content on this blog.



