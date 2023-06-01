8 Things to Look for When Hiring Commercial Roofers



Roofing isn’t a job to take lightly. Properly fixing the roof of a building is an enormous responsibility, largely because one bad or missed step can lead to the building collapsing. As such, any competent roofers overseeing such a task will go far out of their way to do it right. Fortunately, you don’t need to be a trained professional to safely and thoroughly fix the roof on your building. Instead, you must find the right commercial roofers to find and hire. Read on to learn the most important things to look for when vetting a potential roofing contractor. 1. Experience and Expertise Regarding commercial roofing, the most important things are knowledge and skill. Look for a roofing company that has been in business for a long time and has a track record of doing commercial roofing jobs well. A company with a lot of experience will have dealt with many different roofing problems and come up with good answers. They will know about the different kinds of business roofing systems and can advise you on choosing the best materials and methods for your needs. Roofers with more experience are likelier to have good ties with their suppliers. This makes it easier for them to get high-quality materials at low prices. 2. Licensing and Insurance Before hiring a business roofing company, you need to ensure they have all the licenses and permits they need to work in your area. When a company has a valid license, it shows that it has met certain rules and is allowed to do business roofing work. Also, ensure that the roofing company has full insurance coverage, including worker’s compensation and liability insurance. Liability insurance protects you from any accidents or damages during the job. This gives you peace of mind and financial security. 3. Reputation and Reviews It is important to look into a commercial roofing company’s image to learn more about its customers’ reliability, professionalism, and happiness. Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are good places to read customer reviews and scores online. Positive reviews and high ratings show that the company always gives its customers what they want and has won their trust. In the same way, bad reviews can be warning signs and point to possible problems. Also, ask the roofing company for names of clients they have worked with before, and call them. By talking to these references, you can learn more about the company’s success, professionalism, and ability to stick to deadlines and budgets. 4. Portfolio and References A reputable commercial roofing company should be proud to show off its portfolio of past jobs. By asking to see their resume, you can see how good their work is and if their style fits what you’re looking for. Look for jobs of different sizes, types of commercial buildings, and roofing systems in their portfolio. This shows how flexible they are and how well they can handle different covering needs. Ask about their overall experience, how professional they are, how well they stick to schedules, and if they offer support after the job is done. 5. Safety Practices Safety should always be the most important thing when looking for a business roofing company. Ask about the safety practices and rules they have to protect their workers, your property, and anyone else in the area during the job. A good roofing business will emphasize safety and train its workers to do their jobs safely and use tools and equipment correctly. They should also follow all safety rules and know everything there is to know about best practices in the business. When a company puts safety first, it shows that they are professional and want to finish the job without any accidents or problems. Furthermore, if your commercial building is pursuing LEED certification and you are interested in environmentally-friendly options, inquire about the roofing company’s expertise in installing cool roofs. By incorporating a cool roof for LEED certification into your project, you can enhance the sustainability of your building while enjoying the benefits of reduced energy usage and cost savings. 6. Warranty and Maintenance When spending money on a commercial roofing job, knowing what guarantees the roofing company gives is important. Ask about their workmanship guarantee, which covers any problems that arise because the job wasn’t done right or because of mistakes in the work. A good roofing company will stand behind its work and give you a full warranty to protect your investment. 7. Certifications and Affiliations Look for a business roofing company certified and affiliated with well-known manufacturers and industry groups. Certifications from groups like the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) or certifications from individual manufacturers show that the company has met certain industry standards and is using best practices. These certifications show that the roofer is committed to being professional, continuing to learn, and staying current on the latest roofing technologies and methods. A company’s membership in an industry association shows that it is involved in the roofing community and has access to useful tools and network opportunities. 8. Detailed Written Estimate Before making a final choice, ask the commercial roofing company for a full written estimate. The estimate should describe the scope of the work, including the jobs and materials that will be done. It should also show a clear schedule for the job, including when it will start and when it is expected to be done. To understand the pricing structure, you need a thorough cost breakdown, including labor, materials, permits, and other costs. Ensure the quote includes any possible “what-ifs” or unplanned events that could affect the cost or schedule. A clear and complete estimate lets you compare quotes more correctly and keeps you from being surprised by extra or hidden costs. Experience Excellence With Skilled Commercial Roofers Hiring the right commercial roofers can make a big difference in the result of your new commercial roof. Be sure to do your research and ask questions of the contractor to make sure you are getting a reliable, quality roofer that will do the job right the first time. Contact professionals and let them put their expertise to work for you. Did you find the information in this article useful? If so, make sure to check out our blog for more helpful resources!



