Clothing Label Requirements and Regulations



Imagine a fashion designer, business owner, or entrepreneur. They’ve worked so hard on a piece of clothing and set a date to sell it. The day soon rolls around as they double-check every operation. It all seems to pass the white-glove test. But wait: what about the label? That small, unnoticeable tag appears insignificant, yet can have legal repercussions if it lacks certain information or goes missing altogether. In fact, such information differs per country. Learn what the proper clothing label entails to prevent legal trouble, now! Who Handles Labeling? Different people and organizations manage label requirements per country. The U.S. has the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB). The FTC dispenses such requirements, while the CPB examines and reviews them. Both implement stricter regulations that meet or exceed most other countries’ rules. Additionally, they impose harsh monetary consequences when label requirements go unmet that make manufacturers pay up to thousands of dollars. What to Find in a Clothing Label The U.S. requires that all textile, garment, and apparel labeling includes: Country of production/origin

Care instructions from the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM)

Manufacturers

English

Material/fiber makeup Some countries might even restrict or require certain amounts of material in various apparel. Labeling requirements aside, we can then design our labels as we wish. We can choose how to orient the label, set dimensions, incorporate logos, color them, and so on. We’ve mentioned earlier that U.S. regulations cover most regulations in other countries. Yet some places, like the EU, have separate rules for children’s clothing. They aim to protect children from preventable clothing accidents. How Should We Attach or Add Labels? We have a few different options to consider when we attach labels. That said, we want to ensure our labels stay on permanently (rather than fall off, unstick, or diminish). Use any one of these FTC-approved methods to label garments/textiles: Ironed at collar

Sewn into garment

Embroidered into garment Try to avoid tagging labels as people can easily remove them. Label attachment, in addition to its decor (as mentioned in the previous section), contributes to a brand’s image. It becomes a hallmark for where and how a brand does something. For example, Levi’s accomplishes this so one can easily determine whether they have a real or genuine product. Obviously, companies must dedicate a lot of thought, effort, and care to their textile labeling. Furthermore, it helps save money plus legal troubles. Thus, they need someplace like this online shop so they can make the best label (and brand) possible. What to Say About Clothing Labels A clothing label, albeit small, carries plenty of legal weight. It holds valuable information for consumers to be safe, care properly for their garments, and makes it easy for countries to regulate. Label requirements become more important than ever as garments, textiles, and apparel diversify. Labeling serves as an opportunity for brands to establish themselves, while it shows transparency toward consumers. Like this article? Then check out our site for more information on other fascinating topics!



