The Top 5 Ice Machines for Restaurants in 2023



The importance of ice for restaurant service cannot be overstated. That said, there is a tremendous disparity when it comes to considerations such as sustainability, location, and ice type. In order to ensure that you make the ideal decision, you need to know exactly what’s available. That’s why we’ve taken the time to provide this short but valuable guide to answer the “what are the best ice machines for restaurant use?”. Let’s get into it! 1. Scotsman C0322SA-1 Prodigy Plus Ice Maker It is durable, reliable, and efficient. This commercial-grade ice machine can produce up to 282 pounds of ice per day and stores up to 50 pounds. Its components are made of stainless steel, and the evaporator is rust-proof for long-term use. The ease of use and maintenance make it a favorite for restaurant owners as well as hotels and hospitals. Its built-in filters guarantee clean ice, and its auto-sensing technology allows it to adjust water levels as usage demands. 2. Manitowoc UDF0140A NEO 26″ With a slim design, this ice machine fits in tight spaces and can produce up to 140 pounds of fresh ice per day. It includes advanced ice thickness control to make sure cubes are a perfect size. The NEO 26 also has a self-cleaning program that takes the guesswork out of routine maintenance, ensuring fast repairs and clean cubes. Plus, the Energy Star qualification helps keep your energy costs low. This machine is a must-have for any restaurant looking for fast, reliable service and quality ice. 3. NewAir AI-215SS 50-Pound Portable Ice Maker Its premium stainless steel design and low-energy system mean that it’s the perfect choice for any restaurant kitchen, offering maximum durability and long-lasting performance. Its 50-pound ice storage capacity gives restaurants the ability to generate enough ice for even the busiest of days, and its digital display makes user-friendly operation and customization a breeze. Plus, its removable ice bucket and included scoop ensure convenience when it’s time to serve. You can even look for ice machine parts for sale when they get damaged. 4. HomeLabs Freestanding Commercial Ice Maker Machine This machine is both durable and reliable and is capable of producing up to 53 pounds of ice per day. The storage bin can hold up to 26 pounds of ice for quick and easy availability for customers. The insulated storage bin prevents ice from melting too quickly, extending its longevity to keep up with customer demand. The stainless steel design ensures it’s built to last and is easy to clean and maintain. 5. Hoshizaki F-801MAJ-C Air-Cooled Cubelet Ice Maker It offers a unique design and convenience, making it a top choice among restaurateurs. It offers a powerful air-cooled, self-contained cubelet ice machine that produces chewable cube-shaped ice. It is also energy efficient and produces up to 1000 lbs. of ice every 24 hours. Additionally, its stainless steel construction makes it one of the most durable ice makers on the market. On top of this, its advanced cleaning cycle makes it easy to maintain and a great choice for busy restaurants that need a reliable ice production solution. Top Ice Machines in 2023 Overall, the top five ice machines for restaurants in 2023 offer various features and benefits for restaurateurs. From increased production capacity to easier clean-outs, these machines can streamline the restaurant’s operations. Investing in one of these ice machines can help restaurants cut costs and make their operations run smoother. Shop now to find the perfect ice machine for your restaurant. Did you find this article helpful? Check out the rest of our blogs!



